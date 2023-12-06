Jewel’s Son Reacts To The ‘Ridiculous’ Outfit She Wore To Pick Him Up At The Airport

Jewel is a multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated musician, famous for making vulnerable folk music during the late 90s and early 00s. Yet she’s clearly risen well beyond the labels she was given, embodying an amazing sense of being herself and not caring what anyone else thinks — an enviable trait she appears to have passed on to her son.

Jewel’s son reacted to a ‘ridiculous’ outfit she wore to pick him up at the airport with complete acceptance.

Anyone who came of age in the early 2000s remembers just how toxic that era was — especially if you were a woman, especially if you didn’t fit into the cookie-cutter mold of what was considered the right way to exist. And Jewel was no exception to that rigid social rule.

She was no stranger to misogyny or hardship, both in her pre-fame life and throughout the long trajectory of her career.

Jewel was mercilessly made fun of for her appearance and her songwriting style, yet she spoke openly and boldly about the traumas she’d lived through, including homelessness and abuse. She never shied away from being entirely herself, and now, at 49, she’s truly living her best life, one tie-dyed outfit at a time.

Photo: @jewel / TikTok

Jewel took to TikTok to share her incredible OOTD on an airport run to pick up her son, showcasing her own incredible form of radical self-acceptance.

“I’m headed to get my son at the airport in a 1980s gas station sweatshirt that we’ve upcycled and dyed,” she said, filming her reflection in the mirror. She declared her look to be “sweet— I mean, wolves on full moon — Sweet.”

She also showed off her “tie-dyed long-john bottoms, because what airport run is complete, to pick up your child, without embarrassing them thoroughly.”

Photo: @jewel / TikTok

“This is what I choose to do with my life,” Jewel proudly proclaimed. “This is how I choose to dress my body.”

Yet Jewel’s son’s sweet reaction was anything but ashamed of his mom’s outfit. Instead, Kase barely noticed what she wore. She posted a follow-up video, in response to a fan wondering what her son’s reaction was.

Jewel reminded her son about the ‘ridiculous outfit’ she wore to pick him up, only Kase didn’t even remember.

“Did you even notice? Did it register?” she asked.

Photo: @jewel / TikTok

“I don’t remember,” he responded. “What outfit? I mean, you wear ridiculous stuff all the time.”

Kase had a warm smile on his face as he told his mom that her clothes were ridiculous.

The love and acceptance that blooms between Jewel and her son are evident.

Jewel’s own upbringing was a fraught one. She moved out of her family home at 15, and while she’s reconciled with her father since he did the "inner work" of getting sober, she’s estranged from her mother.

In an interview with Stereogum, Jewel spoke about the self-healing work she’s done, saying, “I made myself a promise that I would always make my number one job to learn how to be a happy, whole human and not a human full of holes.”

Her love for her son and her son’s love for her seems rooted in utter acceptance, which in itself is a brave and healing way to exist in the world.

