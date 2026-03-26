NBA Star Jaylen Brown Credits This Odd Habit Others Often Mock With His Success As A Teammate & Research Agrees

What makes a great NBA player and teammate might be more than simply having skills on the court, at least according to Boston Celtics player Jaylen Brown. During a press interview, Brown revealed that astrology is his secret to effective communication with his teammates, and science says he's onto something.

His take on what makes him gel best with his teammates has undoubtedly raised eyebrows, since anything zodiac-related is often brushed off or even ridiculed. But the fact remains that Brown is a phenomenal player who has a way with people, and it might be the reason the Celtics are considered one of the best NBA teams this season.

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Jaylen Brown credits astrology with his success as a teammate.

Brown explained that he's learned his teammates' zodiac signs and even dived into numerology to better communicate with them. His revelation has enabled them to work more in sync and perform better on the court.

"I learned a lot about each and every one of our guys, like even down to astrology and numerology," he told reporters. "I learned communication styles that worked best for each individual, and started utilizing them when I speak to each and every guy. I didn’t know if it worked before the season started, but that stuff definitely works."

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To prove that he had done the work, Brown began breaking down the specific details of their Chinese zodiac signs. "Neemi’s [Queta] the year of the rabbit. So, his communication is different from DWhite’s. DWhite is the year of the dog," Brown said.

He continued, "Hugo [Gonzales] is also a dog. Payton’s a tiger, JT is a tiger. Ron [Harper Jr.] is a dragon, Joe’s a dragon. Nikola [Vucevic] is the year of the horse; it’s the year of the horse right now. Each of them has different communication styles."

The Celtics currently have a 46-23 record, with 13 games left in the season. So it seems that Brown's assessment of his teammates' zodiac signs has been working.

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Astrology can be just as helpful as Myers-Briggs when it comes to analyzing someone's personality.

Astrology often gets a bad rap as unserious and for entertainment purposes only. But research has shown that it's an incredibly helpful tool, especially to better understand oneself and the people around you. In fact, that study found that astrology improves self-awareness, interpersonal relationships, and even personal development. In a nutshell, Brown's astrology habit could actually be the secret to part of his success.

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"I use astrology to get a general sense of the kind of person I’m dealing with — the same way generations before me have been obsessed with Myers-Briggs tests and the same way nerdy millennials religiously asked about Hogwarts houses," explained HR Dive reporter Caroline Colvin. "Myers-Briggs tests are, in fact, still used in leadership development courses to help workers understand their own approaches to work."

Research has suggested that astrology can provide a new perspective, helping us better understand not only ourselves but also the people around us. There's simply no harm in learning different ways to connect with people that you may be interacting with every day.

Even if astrology isn't something that you fully believe in, it can still act as an ice-breaker for communication, helping you understand someone's outlook and even find common ground.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.