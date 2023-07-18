Am Italian Man’s Depiction Of A Day In The Life Of An American Is Devastatingly Relatable — ‘I Wake Up So Excited For Another Day Of Working’

A man didn't hold back after making a video showing the average day in the life of an American.

Alessio Pasini, a content creator who often makes videos with his wife, Jessi Higgins, shared a video on his and his wife's joint Instagram account that was incredibly relatable to the American viewers that follow them. In the video, Pasini hilariously depicted what an American does in a day.

Pasini filmed himself going about the average day in the life of an American.

In his video, Pasini, who is actually from Italy and not America, decided to show his followers how Americans go about their daily lives. "I wake up so excited for another day of working," he began, filming himself getting up from his bed.

In the next clip, Pasini is seen standing in front of the American flag as he recites the National Anthem before moving on to making his "amazing American coffee," which funnily enough is just garden soil poured over hot water.

"I'm looking for breakfast but there are no cold pizzas so I have to skip," Pasini continued, looking through his fridge with a dejected expression before closing it. He even made it a point to acknowledge that there was an apple on the counter before bypassing it.

He then shows the usually awful commute to work that many Americans have to make, jokingly adding that it will only take him "an hour and 45 minutes" to get to his job. Pasini also pokes fun at the haggard American work culture, acknowledging that he only has "five minutes" for his break and therefore can only order fast food while eating it at his desk. A 2015 survey found that only one in five Americans actually spends their lunch break away from their desks, with most eating their midday meal while they continue to work.

"After a short 14 hours, it's dark," Pasini jokingly adds, pointing out the long work hours that most Americans have to abide by in order to make ends meet. He ends his video by leaving work and going back home, falling asleep in his work clothes as he prepares to do the same thing all over again the next day.

Pasini's satirical video shows the real issues surrounding American life.

While many viewers were painfully aware of how relatable Pasini's video was, it shows the stark difference between other countries and American work culture. Many of these stereotypes of American life are true, as people in this country often work long hours with little to no vacation time and are almost always unsatisfied with their jobs.

According to Gallup's State of the Global Workplace: 2022 report, 60% of people reported being emotionally detached at work and 19% as being miserable. Only 33% reported feeling engaged.

In the comments section, many people found Pasini's video alarmingly relatable.

"It's called the American dream because you have to be asleep to believe it," one Instagram user wrote.

Another user added, "You forgot the part where we die because we can’t afford healthcare or food but yeah otherwise pretty spot on."

"Listen, this is such total BS. I have at least 6 minutes for lunch," a third user joked.

American work culture can be highly competitive and demanding, placing significant emphasis on productivity and performance. The pressure to meet deadlines, achieve targets, and constantly strive for success can create a stressful work environment, leading to exhaustion and burnout.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.