I love movies, but lately it feels like Hollywood is stuck on a loop of remakes, live-action retellings of stories we already know, and sequels nobody asked for. Sure, there are some bangers out there. But what about the classics that aren't ancient, yet aren't exactly new anymore? I'm talking about the iconic 90s movies that people with absolute elite taste still rewatch today.

Even though these movies came out nearly 30 years ago (or more), some are just as good now as they were back then, and rewatching lets you notice things you completely missed the first time. A 2021 Consumer Psychology Review even explains how watching something again can help you appreciate it in a whole new way. Now, this list won't include all the most obvious movies you're thinking of. Clueless, Forrest Gump, and Pulp Fiction are great, but there are a few you may have forgotten about.

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If you still rewatch these 9 iconic 90s movies, you have elite taste:

1. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Few thrillers are still this tense after dozens of viewings. It swept the big five Oscars (Best Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, and Adapted Screenplay), and Hannibal Lecter's few scenes still outshine most villains' entire movies. You rewatch it because you know exactly what's coming, and it still gets you. Every. Single. Time.

P.S. If you love the movie, you have to read the books!

2. Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

This was Kubrick's final film, and it's strange, dreamlike, and nothing like what you’d expect from a Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman movie. It's a slow burn, which makes it perfect for rewatching. Also, it's oddly a Christmas movie (or at least as much as Die Hard is).

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3. Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Alright, my bias may kick in a little here, but Sleepless in Seattle might be a top 3 rom-com for me. The two leads, Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, barely share the screen, yet it still feels cozy, funny, and a little bit sad in the best way. I love rewatching it in the winter, and so do a lot of others.

4. Fight Club (1999)

Look, I know what you're thinking: Fight Club? Everyone knows Fight Club. Okay, maybe so, but did you know it underperformed when it came out? It later became the cult classic everyone now has an opinion about.

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David Fincher packed it with details you only catch on a second viewing, especially once you know the twist. Rewatching it feels like watching a completely different film.

5. Reality Bites (1994)

Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke, and oh, Ben Stiller too, star in this very Gen X movie about what to do after college. It's funny, a little messy, and surprisingly relatable to Gen Z grads.

The soundtrack alone makes it worth putting on again. It's a movie to rewatch whenever reality really does bite.

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6. Goodfellas (1990)

Fast, gripping, and funny, it glamorizes organized crime right before pulling the rug out from under us. Directed by Martin Scorsese, it dives headfirst into morally complex antiheroes. Every time you rewatch it, you notice something new.

7. Thelma & Louise (1991)

A road trip movie that turns into something much bigger, with Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis at their best. It won an Oscar for its screenplay, and the ending is still talked about decades later. At its core, it's a powerful movie about women's friendship, freedom, and standing up for themselves.

8. True Romance (1993)

Quentin Tarantino wrote it, and Tony Scott directed it, with a stacked cast, no less. It's violent, stylish, and somehow also a love story, all mixed into one.

If you haven't seen it, you've probably heard of it in passing, and if you have, I'd definitely run it back.

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9. Shakespeare in Love (1998)

A smart, funny, romantic movie that won Best Picture and gave Gwyneth Paltrow an Oscar. Rumor has it she snagged the role by stealing the script from Winona Ryder.

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But back to the movie, it's great! Full of inside jokes for anyone who knows Shakespeare, but trust me, you don't need to know him to enjoy it.

Julia McNulty is a writer with a Master's degree in Literary & Cultural Studies who specializes in lifestyle, relationship, culture, and human interest topics.