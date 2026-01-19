Why Was Fetty Wap In Prison? The Rapper Explained Why His Sentence Was ‘Much-Needed’

In 2023, Willie Junior Maxwell II was sentenced to six years in prison. Maxwell is much better known as Fetty Wap, a rapper who gained mainstream popularity with the release of his hit “Trap Queen.”

Fetty Wap’s imprisonment was a bit mysterious, as it was one of those things most people heard about, but no one really seemed to know why the rapper was incarcerated. Now, he’s been released from prison early, and he’s sharing why he thinks it was actually a good thing for him to spend time behind bars.

Fetty Wap was in prison for drug trafficking charges.

In 2023, the U.S. Attorney’s Office from the Eastern District of New York shared a press release about Fetty Wap’s sentencing. According to the press release, Joanna Seybert, a United States District Judge, sentenced Fetty Wap to six years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. He was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and was part of a larger drug trafficking ring that included five other co-defendants.

The press release went on to explain that between June 2019 and June 2020, Fetty Wap and his co-defendants “distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey.” The rapper was described as a “kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization.”

The conspiracy sounded pretty sophisticated, as those involved actually moved the drugs from the West Coast to the East Coast. They “used the United States Postal Service and drivers with hidden vehicle compartments” to do so. When police executed a search warrant, they found not only drugs and firearms, but also $1.5 million in cash.

Fetty Wap shared that his time in prison was good for him.

Fox 5 New York reporter Adeja Shivonne shared that the rapper, who is originally from Paterson, New Jersey, was released from prison on January 9 after serving a little over three years of his six-year sentence. Authorities have not commented on why he was released early, but he will complete his five years of supervised release.

Fetty Wap wasted no time getting back in the public eye and actually participated in his first interview since his imprisonment on the day of his release. It was with Power 105.1 FM’s “The Breakfast Club” show, and the YouTube video of the interview currently has over 1.1 million views.

Going to prison isn’t exactly a fun experience for anyone who finds themselves in that situation, but Fetty Wap said that for him, it was “much-needed.” He remarked, “If I gotta man up and take responsibility for the [expletive] that I did to get myself in this position, I’ma do that.” The rapper’s newfound perspective from his time in prison is certainly refreshing.

Now, Fetty Wap wants to do what he can to give back.

Shivonne obtained a statement that the rapper shared through his publicist following his release, in which he “thanked his family, friends, and fans for their continued support.” He said he wants to focus on making a difference in his community. “I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most,” he said.

Shivonne added that Fetty Wap’s “goals include improving access to education, early technology skills, and vision care for young people.” The rapper was born with glaucoma, which eventually took the vision in his left eye. He now uses a prosthetic eye and seems devoted to helping youth going through similar situations.

Fetty Wap is known for participating in previous charitable initiatives, like holding a food giveaway in 2022 and giving out gift cards at a grocery store in 2018, both in his hometown of Paterson. There's no doubt these good deeds will continue with this fresh start.

