After 9 Seasons, The ‘Love Is Blind’ Divorce Rate Compared To The National Average Is Very Telling

In a TikTok video, a "Love Is Blind" fan and math enthusiast named Patrick Kwon compiled data on the longevity of the marriages from the hit reality show compared to the divorce rate of regular couples in this country. Let's just say his findings were telling.

"Love Is Blind" has become a cultural phenomenon over the last 9 seasons. People can't help but tune into every single season of the hit Netflix reality show, and for the most part, they're expecting drama, blowout fights, and of course, someone to walk down the aisle. While "Love Is Blind" may be about couples finding love behind a wall, it's now become less about the actual experiment itself and more about the jaw-dropping reveals and the shenanigans they're getting up to mere weeks before their weddings.

Advertisement

The 'Love Is Blind' divorce rate compared to the national average is very telling.

"The U.S. version of the show 'Love Is Blind' has had nine seasons so far," Kwon began in his video. "I've compiled some of the data, and I wanted to know who got engaged, got married, and are together now as of December 15th, 2025."

In Kwon's graph, he showed a bar chart comparing the conversion rate of couples who got engaged to those who converted to marriage. He also noted the historic "Love Is Blind" Season 9, in which no couple ended up getting married. Then he showed the percentage of couples who married and are still together today.

Advertisement

"According to that last chart, the 'Love Is Blind' five-year divorce rate is about 38%. According to the Pew Research Center, the U.S. five-year divorce rate is about 16%. So for those couples on 'Love Is Blind,' the divorce rate is double the U.S. divorce rate." Maybe we aren't actually watching for love but for breakups instead!

Despite the numbers, 'Love Is Blind' has the highest success rate out of any other reality dating show.

In a study analyzing popular dating reality shows, including "Love Island," "Married at First Sight," and "Too Hot to Handle," the show with the highest success rate was "Love Is Blind."

The couples still together from "Love Is Blind US" are Cameron Speed and Lauren Hamilton, Matt Barnett and Amber Pike from Season One; Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi, Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin, and Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell from Season Four; Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortés from Season Six; Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause from Season Seven; and Daniel Hastings and Taylor Haag from Season Eight.

Advertisement

Research from the study looked across all the dating shows, and only 25 out of 210 couples who were together when the show finished are still together today, giving an overall success rate of just 12%. For "Love Is Blind US" in particular, they were the clear winners despite only a few couples from a handful of seasons staying together.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.