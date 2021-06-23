Farrah Abraham Posts Pic Of 12-Year-Old Daughter Holding Pregnancy Test, Says She's A 'Fun' Mom

Farrah Abraham is opening up about talking to her daughter about sex after being slammed for posting an image of the 12-year-old holding up a pregnancy test.

The “Teen Mom” star was slammed as “disgusting” by fans who criticized her for including 12-year-old Sophia Laurent Abraham in the post, which appears to be a brand deal with a pregnancy test company.

Abraham has repeatedly drawn negative attention for her approach to being a sex-positive parent.

Farrah Abraham encourages her 12-year-old to take pregnancy tests.

“When tweens go through puberty, they need to learn, first of all, about pregnancy tests. So I needed to let her know stuff because I am all about healthcare. And I am not about shaming,” Abraham says.

What the actual f***.



Why in the world would Sophia need this? She is 12 years old! pic.twitter.com/FFzoh0QScW — Rachel (@ItsRachyyBitch) June 4, 2021

The 30-year-old mom seems to have the right idea about making sure her daughter is well-informed when it comes to sex, but the execution is somewhat off.

She says she didn’t want Sophia to be “misled” about sex and encourages young girls to practice taking pregnancy tests.

“You should play around with the fun pregnancy test. Pee on it,” she says.

Perhaps a talk on the importance of safe sex would be more beneficial than advertising pregnancy tests as a fun activity for 12-year-olds!

Abrahams defended a video of her hitting Sophia with a sex toy.

In July 2020, Abrahams defended herself against “mom-shame” when she received backlash for a TikTok that showed her playfully hitting her daughter in the face with a vibrator.

“That was an online trend... about doing quirky things and hitting people in the face with [stuff],” the “16 And Pregnant” alum said.

“I educate my daughter. We have so much fun on TikTok... I think I’m doing pretty great.”

Abrahams also talked about having nude images of her daughter on her phone.

Fans of "Teen Mom" were outraged when Abrahams revealed in a 2018 interview that she and Sophia take nude photos of each other.

“My daughter and I, we run around the house naked and we just live life free,” she said.” I mean, we have naked pictures on our phones of each other because we’re like a mom and daughter crew.”

Fans argued that Abrahams should be arrested for making the admission.

Of course, sexualizing a mother’s photos of their child isn’t entirely fair.

Abrahams pointed out that her parents have many photos of her naked as a baby, playing outside.

However, some fans accurately pointed out that it is not safe to keep these images stored on a phone, especially if you’re going to talk about it publicly!

