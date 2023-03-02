Emilia Clarke Posts A Selfie Of Her Face Without Makeup & Fans Are Forced To Defend Her

As the internet will continue to prove, time and time again, no one is safe from the internet trolls and incels that patrol the grounds of their favorite social media spaces — not even the Mother of Dragons, Emilia Clarke.

Recently, the Game of Thrones actress has come under fire after posting a selfie to her Instagram page with a mug that her mom got her — but not everyone seemed impressed.

Men on Twitter criticized Emilia Clarke’s makeup-less selfie before fans jumped in to defend her.

“Mum got me a mug,” read Clarke’s wonderful post from February 22, 2023. “I felt it was important to share this newfound wisdom. Use it and reap the rewards.”

The mug reads “You’re doing f--king great” as she holds it next to her makeup-less face — which many men on Twitter found repulsing.

A widely-viewed tweet from a man named Jon Miller reads “Lmao wow Daenerys Targaryen didn’t just hit the wall she flew into it full speed on a dragon,” referring to the character she played on HBO’s hit series.

He was clearly insulting and mocking her appearance, and a quick dig into the rest of his profile will back it up as proof of his misogyny and incel behavior.

Fans of the actress and all-around allies to women started to defend her in his replies, with people saying things like “it occurs to me how few Twitter men actually interact with women in real life.”

Another user wrote, “Men talking about women ‘hitting the wall’ that are completely out of their league is comical.”

Other people pointed out that Clarke has also been in and out of hospitals for some time after dealing with two brain aneurysms and that she may be one of few actresses who have gotten cosmetic surgery performed on her — not to mention the poor lighting.

However, none of this should matter, because Clarke should be allowed to post a laid-back, casual selfie whenever she wants without people making some kind of commentary on how the 36-year-old actress is aging. She is a human, not an object whose sole purpose is to look attractive to crude men on the internet.

Fortunately, it doesn’t seem to matter to people that actually do matter, which doesn’t include some misogynists on Twitter.

Emilia Clarke has previously shared her views on aging and how she’s ‘down’ for it.

During an interview with Elle in March 2021, they asked her “How do you feel about aging as a woman in an industry that favors youth?”

“You've got this idea of aging, and then you've got the idea of what aging makes you look like,” she responded. “At 34, I am wiser, more intelligent, I've had more experiences, I've done all this stuff and I'm proud of that.”

She explains that the way she looks has no negative bearing on her thoughts of aging because she can only be who she is because of the time she spent here with us.

“You can only do that because you are the age you are. Time is the only thing [that] allows you to do those things. So, if my face is gonna reflect the time that I've spent on this earth, I'm down for that.”

In other parts of the interview, Clarke talks about how she kicked a facialist out after she told her she needed fillers and how there’s enormous pressure on her to get some work done.

At the moment, however, she seems opposed to having work done on herself and has opted for a more natural approach — it’s just too bad she won’t win over the hearts of men like Jon Miller on Twitter.

