Dick Van Dyke Says He’s Lived To 100 Because Of This One Thing, And Science Confirms He's Absolutely Right

Dick Van Dyke, the actor and comedian famous for being Julie Andrews' counterpart in "Mary Poppins," is still singing and dancing away after celebrating his 100th birthday on December 13, 2025. When it comes to the secret of living well into the triple digits, Van Dyke swears by his optimism, and science confirms that his positive attitude has a whole lot more to do with it than most would believe.

As it turns out, optimism and a positive outlook on life are a choice, and individuals who make that choice tend to harbor less anger. Researchers have found a link between lower anger levels and higher life satisfaction, which in turn is associated with longevity.

In his book, “100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist’s Guide to a Happy Life,” Van Dyke, in no uncertain terms, attributes his long life to his positive outlook, and while genetics undoubtedly plays a role in his overall health, science agrees that optimism is a major factor.

Knowing himself and devoting time to what he loves, Van Dyke noted that he plays with his three cats and a dog, and sings or hums every day. According to the New York Times, "It does everything for my mental health," he acknowledged, and exemplifies how in-tune he is with the intentions behind his actions.

Every day, Van Dyke chooses to find joy and focus on the positives, and that mindset shift is where the true benefits lie. In the 2009 study titled "Association of Enjoyable Leisure Activities With Psychological and Physical Well-Being," researchers noted that "Enjoyable leisure activities, taken in the aggregate, are associated with psychosocial and physical measures relevant for health and well-being." In essence, doing things that make you happy improves your health and well-being.

Youthful thinking is contagious.

In an interview with CBS, Van Dyke shared that it's his wife, Arlene Silver, a 54-year-old makeup artist and producer, who motivates and supports his lifestyle, which includes prioritizing activity and a positive mindset. She pushes him to go to the gym more than half the week, every week.

He also actively engages in activities that spark joy. For example, he keeps on his feet as a 25-year loyal patron to his a cappella group, the Vantastix. Surrounded by younger energy, he glows.

Additionally, Van Dyke spends much of his free time with his grand and great-grandchildren, soaking up their youthful energy and staying connected with younger generations. He confessed that hearing them laugh and jump for joy gives him a second-hand high of happiness.

Two gender-based longitudinal research studies concluded that "optimism is specifically related to 11 to 15% longer life span, on average, and to greater odds of achieving 'exceptional longevity,' that is, living to the age of 85 or beyond." Van Dyke's life is a great example of just that.

In conjunction with prioritizing health and wellness, Van Dyke invests in people and relationships.

Putting effort into his relationships that fill his cup, Van Dyke said he is always eager to try new experiences. Always saying yes to a plan he's included in, he may find himself directing a school theater or learning and adopting correct pronoun usage.

In essence, he doesn't get stagnant in his life, including his thinking. He makes the decision every day to have an open mind and to be happy.

Van Dyke's openness to change while staying true to his optimism plays a major role in his longevity. Always down for a memory and a laugh, he lives to dance, as much as his able bones allow him to, into the spaces that welcome him. His genetics may have given him a leg up in living long, but his mindset has made it a reality.

