What Is An End-Of-Life Doula? Nicole Kidman’s Next Un-Hollywood Career Path Is 'A Little Weird,’ She Says

Actress Nicole Kidman is known for portraying complex characters on-screen, but she now has her sights set on a future career path that feels like it could easily fit into one of her movies.

Going through bereavement has been linked to the development of different mental health conditions, underscoring just how painful loss can be. Kidman experienced this pain firsthand when her mother passed away, and wants to use her experience to support others through a little-known career.

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Kidman shared that she wants to become a death doula to help people who are at the end of their lives.

She was one of several big names who participated in the most recent Silk Speaker Series at the University of San Francisco, an event designed to “bring international thought leaders to campus for a speaker series on business, finance, and global issues.”

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The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Kidman said she’s pursuing a profession some might find unconventional during her conversation with NBC journalist Vicky Nguyen. “As my mother was passing, she was lonely, and there was only so much the family could provide,” she remarked.

“Between my sister and I, we have so many children and our careers and our work, and wanting to take care of her because my father wasn’t in the world anymore, and that’s when I went, ‘I wish there was these people in the world that were there to sit impartially and just provide solace and care,’” Kidman continued. “So that’s part of my expansion and one of the things I will be learning.”

You might not have heard of a death doula before, but they play an important role.

Death doula Kristen Patterson told The Washington Post, “A death doula is a calm, compassionate presence who can be there for dying people and their loved ones in their final moments.”

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Patterson said that there are several different programs and organizations that provide some basic training for death doulas, but there’s no certification program. Kidman didn’t mention where her education was coming from.

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Death doulas often help their patients by advocating for them and ensuring that their last moments are as comfortable as possible. This usually includes a mix of medical intervention and surrounding them with loved ones and their favorite books or music.

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Most people aren’t comfortable talking about, or even thinking about death, but Diane Button, another death doula, shared that it’s a surprisingly natural process. “Just like the body knows how to be born, it knows how to die,” she said.

Helping people during their last days would probably be very rewarding, but it must also take a great toll. It takes a special person to pursue that kind of career, but Kidman clearly feels called to it.

Kidman’s mother’s death was a reminder that she, like the rest of Hollywood, is not immune to life’s challenges.

Kidman’s mom, Janelle Ann Kidman, passed away in September 2024. Her cause of death was not released, but it was described as “sudden.” Kidman had actually just arrived at the Venice Film Festival when she had to leave to be with her family. A month later, she told The Hollywood Reporter, “Everything is great with work, but I wish my mama was here.”

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Everyone experiences grief differently, but it’s more than just a stereotypical feeling of sadness. Neurologist Lisa M. Shulman, MD, FAAN, explained that it’s a “normal protective process,” but it has such a profound effect that it essentially rewires the brain.

Money and fame don’t stop people from going through hard times in their lives, as evidenced by Kidman. She didn’t share any specifics about her plans for the future, but she would be far from the first celebrity to leave Hollywood in favor of a more traditional career. Her personal insight will likely give her an extra layer of compassion in the role that patients will welcome.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.