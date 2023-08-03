Furious Dad Wonders If He's Wrong For 'Freaking Out' After Learning That His Wife Locked Their 16-Year-Old Son Out Of The House For Drinking

A dad revealed that he was shocked by the punishment his wife inflicted on their son for underage drinking.

Posting to the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA) — an online forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument — he shared that he and his wife are currently arguing and not in a good place after he disagreed with how she handled their son drinking.

He 'freaked out' after learning that his wife locked their son out of the house for coming home drunk.

In his Reddit post, he explained that he had gone on a work trip for a couple of days, leaving his 16-year-old son and wife at home. It was only when he returned that he learned what had transpired while he had been away.

"When I got back, I found out that he had been hanging out with his friends and they convinced him to drink some beer and he got a little drunk," he wrote. After finding out that his son had been underage drinking, he was understandably upset. After speaking with his son and reprimanding him for his actions, he thought the situation was over.

However, he quickly learned that his wife's reaction had been more drastic than his. "The problem is that when he came home and my wife found out she was furious and kicked him out and refused to let him back in until the morning."

He continued, saying that his son had been begging to be let back into the house, but his mother refused and he had to sleep outside. When he found out what his wife had done to their son, he became enraged.

"Regardless of what he did, she made a slightly drunk teenager stay outside by himself at night. Something very bad could have happened to him," he pointed out. His wife didn't see his side of the argument, claiming that it was their son's fault for coming home drunk and he needed to learn his lesson.

The reaction from his wife raises several critical issues about parenting and handling disciplinary actions for teenage behavior, particularly underage drinking.

While it is essential to address and educate teenagers about the consequences of their actions, it is equally vital for parents to ensure their children's safety and well-being.

It's important to make sure a teenager understands the severity of their actions without using fear as a tactic. Instead, it's vital to utilize effective communication and speak with your teenager about the dangers of alcohol and other risky behaviors which can help create a supportive environment for teenagers to navigate through the challenges of adolescence.

In the comments section, many people agreed that he was not overreacting for getting upset about his son being locked out.

"Withholding safety is not a punishment, it's cruel. I really hope your son has seen you stand up for him on this, that you have or will sit down with him and tell him that what he did wasn't okay but that her reaction was entirely unreasonable and unacceptable," one Reddit user wrote.

Another user added, "No matter if he was a little drunk or very drunk, he’s a vulnerable minor and I would not leave him outside. There are a lot of other ways of setting high expectations and disciplining a kid."

Both parents' intentions, though different, stem from a place of concern for their son's well-being and future. In navigating such situations, open communication, empathy, and a focus on ensuring the child's safety are definitely crucial.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.