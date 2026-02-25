Dad Invites US Women’s Hockey Team To His Sister’s Home To Celebrate Instead Of The White House

The U.S. women's Olympic hockey team is celebrating big time after beating Canada for the gold medal during their final game on February 19. While it's customary for Team USA Olympic athletes to go to visit the White House after a win, the women's hockey team turned down President Trump's invitation, but that might be because they got a better invitation.

In a TikTok video, a content creator named Beks shared the message their dad, Richard Kiley, had for the women's hockey team following their triumphant win. Kiley invited all the athletes to come out and celebrate with him and his family, rather than go to the White House.

Advertisement

A dad invited the US women's hockey team to his sister's home to celebrate instead of the White House.

"I'm recording this conversation. I want you to say what you just said to me, and I'll post it for you," Beks began in their video, holding out the phone with their dad on the other end of the line to the camera so people could hear him.

Relaying his message, Kiley first congratulated the women's hockey team on their gold medal win before inviting all of them over to his house in Ohio. Beks quickly interjected, pointing out that his house might not be the best place to host all of the women because it's not big enough. Kiley immediately switched tracks, opting to invite them to his sister's house instead.

Advertisement

"She has a huge, beautiful property," Kiley said. Beks confirmed that her dad was inviting the team over, adding, "So yeah, the U.S. women's hockey team. If you wanna go celebrate your win with my dad, he's inviting you to his sister's house in Ohio."

At first, Kiley promised to get in touch with his sister to find out when she would be out of town so they could use her house. But Beks disagreed, pointing out that she would most likely want to be there to meet the athletes. Kiley amended his statement, telling the team that he would check with his sister to figure out a date and time.

Advertisement

The US women's hockey team declined Trump's invitation to the White House.

Grindstone Media Group | Shutterstock

The U.S. women's hockey team declined an invitation to attend Trump's State of the Union address. The invite had come after Trump had congratulated the U.S. men's hockey team by phone. He even offered to send the men a military plane to Washington, D.C.

"We’re giving the State of the Union speech on Tuesday night. I could send a military plane or something, if you would like to. It’s the coolest night. It’s the biggest speech," the president, over a speakerphone held by FBI Director Kash Patel in the locker room, said to shouts of "we’re in," according to CNN.

Advertisement

Trump added: "I must tell you, we’re gonna have to bring the women’s team — you do know that. I do believe I probably would be impeached, OK?" Members of the team laughed, prompting some backlash on social media. However, following this clip of Trump speaking to the men's hockey team going viral, the women's team declined the invitation.

"We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” the team spokesperson said in a statement.

“Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate. They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment."

Advertisement

The women's team was also invited to celebrate with Flavor Flav.

Although Kiley's invite sounds amazing, it's not the only celebration the hockey team was offered. Olympic spokesperson and women's sports fan Flavor Flav reached out as well.

“If the USA Women’s Hockey team wants a real celebration and invite, I’ll host them in Las Vegas,” Flav, 66, wrote on social media on Monday, Feb. 23. “Do some nice dinners and shows and good times.”

If the USA Women’s Hockey team wants a real celebration and invite ,,, I’ll host them in Las Vegas. Do some nice dinners and shows and good times.I’m sure I can get a hotel and airline to help me out here and celebrate these women for real for real. 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾



[image or embed] — FLAVOR FLAV ⏰ (@flavorflav.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 4:33 PM

He added, “I’m sure I can get a hotel and airline to help me out here and celebrate these women for real for real." This isn't the first time Flavor Flav has been vocal about his support of women's sports, either.

Advertisement

During the 2024 Games, he not only celebrated the women's water polo team but also helped fund their program. He also brought them out to Vegas to celebrate, as well. At the time, he told PEOPLE, “There are a lot of women, I'm saying that all they want is just a chance. And all they want to do is feel like they got a chance. So I just wanted to help out, and help give women that chance that they are looking for.”

Sounds like the hockey team has a lot of support from fans, both celebrities and regular folks. Who knows? Maybe they can have more than one celebration. They deserve it.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.