Olympian Credits This ‘Grandma Hobby’ With Helping Him Relax After Competing, & Science Agrees

25-year-old Ben Ogden made history when he crossed the finish line in the men’s sprint classic at the Milan Cortina Olympic Games in just over three minutes and 40 seconds. According to The Guardian, he became only the second man to medal for the U.S. Olympic team in cross-country skiing, and the first since 1976.

Most people can only imagine the way it would feel to perform such a feat. The adrenaline and excitement Ogden feels while competing, and especially when winning, must be off the charts. It’s not easy to relax after competing in any sport, especially when you’re competing at the Olympics. Luckily for Ogden, he’s found the perfect hobby to wind down after such tense moments.

Olympic medalist Ben Ogden and several other U.S. skiers have taken up the old-timey hobby of knitting.

At a press conference, Ogden revealed how deep his love of knitting goes. “I have gotten really into knitting recently,” he said, per Reuters. “I’m really fired about it. I brought all kinds of yarn. I actually ordered some, so hopefully it’ll get here from Iceland.”

He also told The Guardian, “It’s a great way to relax. It won’t be easy to come down and try to fall asleep tonight. After a day like today, my knitting needles are probably waiting for me.”

Ogden shared that his latest project is a Joan of Arc-themed pair of mittens, which might be beyond his ability. “The art is really small, so I might have bitten off more than I could chew,” he explained. “For me, it’s a pretty awesome way to just, like, relax. I really crave the ability to make things.”

The silver medalist is not the only member of the U.S. cross-country team who knits. Jessie Diggins and Julia Kern have also shared their knitting skills, showing off what they’ve created on social media.

Knitting may have a reputation as being something your grandma does, but it really helps keep you healthy.

Jane E. Brody, a health columnist for the New York Times, shared that she also knits regularly after joining a knitting group. “I’ve found that my handiwork with yarn has helped my arthritic fingers remain more dexterous as I age,” she said.

Brody added that Dr. Herbert Benson, the author of “The Relaxation Response,” explained that hobbies like knitting can actually create a “relaxed state like that associated with meditation and yoga.” Of course, knitting actually gives you the accomplishment of having made something tangible, which meditation and yoga do not, and can boost confidence for that reason.

Knitting also provides you with the opportunity to slow down the brain’s aging process. In a study published in the Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences, researchers examined the effects of hobbies on different people between the ages of 70 and 89. They concluded that craft activities, like knitting, decreased the odds of cognitive decline associated with aging.

Hobbies like knitting are soaring in popularity.

It wasn’t too long ago that knitting was considered old-fashioned and only for the elderly among us. This perception has been changing a lot, though. The Craft Industry Alliance reported on the results of the 2024 Yarn Consumer Survey, which had over 7,000 respondents. 84% said they knitted, while 73% crocheted.

Pavel Danilyuk | Pexels

The average age of the respondents was admittedly a bit older at 58. 98% were female as well, meaning some stereotypes do seem to hold true. However, this isn’t always the case. Obviously, Ogden is a young man, and Brody said that she has a friend whose three grandsons, aged 6, 7, and 9, have gotten into knitting.

Just like any other hobby, knitting isn’t right for everyone. But those who do participate seem to really enjoy it. If you’ve thought about taking up knitting, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to give it a try. You might find something new that you love, and that benefits you at the same time.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.