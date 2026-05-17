Two Books Written In The 1800s Talk About Donald Trump & Son Barron In Ways That Seem Like More Than Simple Coincidences

Two books written in the 1800s talk about Donald Trump and his son Barron in ways that now seem like much more than simple coincidences. The books, "Baron Trump's Marvelous Underground Journey," and "1900: or, The Last President" were both written by political writer Ingersoll Lockwood in the 1890s.

Snopes confirmed the validity of the books, which have some seriously strange connections to the Trump family that might just explain how we got to this point in history. Get ready, because you'll be left with no choice other than to question if the Trumps might be time travelers.

Advertisement

The main character is named Baron Trump, a lot like Barron Trump, the real-life son of the president.

Archive

Based on this sketch from the original book, they might not exactly look like twins, and they do spell their names slightly differently. However, Baron and Barron are both wealthy young men with similar living arrangements. Fictional Baron Trump lives in Castle Trump, and real-life Barron Trump grew up in Trump Tower.

Advertisement

In the book, the character Baron has "a very active brain," and has grown bored with his luxurious lifestyle. This could be compared to the way President Trump's son has chosen to stay out of the spotlight as much as possible and live the most normal life that he can.

Baron Trump goes on a life-changing adventure in Russia.

In the book, Baron (not Barron) goes on an adventure in Russia to find an entrance into alternate dimensions that ultimately changes his life. Is it possible that those alternate dimensions allowed him to travel back in time? Did Donald send Barron to do his bidding during the 2016 campaign? It seems awfully suspicious.

In Russia, Baron is guided by a master named 'Don.'

While in Russia, the young adventurous Baron is guided by a man named Don, who is known as "the master of all masters." Does this even need an explanation? I mean, you can't rule out the theory that Donald may have written that himself.

Advertisement

'The Last President' begins with an unlikely presidential candidate winning the election.

The story is set during early November in New York City, which is said to be in a "state of uproar" after an "enormously opposed outsider candidate" is elected president. Sound familiar?

"Police officers shouted through the streets, warning city folk to stay indoors for the night," the book read. "Mobs of vast size are organizing under the lead of anarchists and socialists, and threaten to plunder and despoil the houses of the rich who have wronged and oppressed them for so many years."

The book mentions the address where a certain Trump building now stands.

Wangkun Jia | Shutterstock

Advertisement

In one of the eeriest and most specific similarities, the novel predicts that a place called the "Fifth Avenue Hotel" will be the first target of the mob against the newly elected leader. The address of that hotel, which is written in the book, is the exact address where Trump Tower now stands. I don't know about you, but I have some serious goosebumps.

Angry voters protest the election process.

In the book, after the unpopular president is elected, a resistance is formed, and people start protesting what they believe to be an unjust and corrupt election. Dare I say it sounds a little bit like a Reverse Uno of the January 6th ... um, passionate protest ... at the U.S. Capitol?

There's a reference to a man named Pence.

In the book, there is a character named Lafe Pence who is the Secretary of Agriculture. Is it possible that it was a nod to Trump's first vice president, Mike Pence? Trump and Pence have obviously had a falling-out, but he was still an important part of the first Trump administration.

Advertisement

Interestingly, there was also a historical figure named Lafayette "Lafe" Pence who lived from 1857 to 1923. In other words, he was alive when the book was written. He also served as a Congressional representative, but there's no clear connection between him and Lockwood or the novel.

So, are Donald and Barron Trump time travelers? Probably not. But it is an awfully fun rabbit hole to get lost in.

Advertisement