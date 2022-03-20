31 Best End Of The World Movies That Will Keep You Hoping We Aren't There Yet

These days it often feels like life as we know it is over, but these thrilling end of the world movies are a good reminder that things could always be worse.

Doomsday films and movies about the apocalypse have circulated throughout the movie industry forever.

And though theories about how and when the world will end abound, one thing's for sure: the best end of the world movies sure know how to create fear in their audiences.

31 Best End of the World Movies

1. Automata

"Automata" is not your average A.I. film.

A science-fiction drama set in a dystopian future in which humans face extinction, this film explores the relationship between humans and robots as the humans try to pick up the pieces and rebuild the world after society collapses.

The robots begin to think for themselves and question why humans are in charge when the robots are far more intelligent.

2. Bird Box

"Bird Box" is a Netflix Original Film about monsters who completely eradicate the Earth's population, leaving the fortunate ones struggling to survive.

The catch is, no one knows what these monsters look like because looking at them drives you to insanity and ultimately death.

3. A Quiet Place

Like "Birdbox," "A Quiet Place" depicts a post-apocalyptic world in which people must survive being killed by monsters than roam the earth. However, in this movie, it's sound that attracts the monsters, so it's imperative that everyone remain as quiet as possible.

4. Extinction

The cliche alien genre has been around for way too long, with a long list of failed stories.

However, "Extinction" adds its own twist to the alien invasion story and the cinematography is to die for — literally.

5. War of the Worlds

Steven Spielberg's classic alien invasion film is based on H.G. Well's novel "The War of the Worlds" and takes place in New Jersey. It is all about a father and his children trying to navigate their way through this horrific alien attack.

6. World War Z

"World War Z" is every zombie enthusiast's dream.

This film is about a former United Nations employee who is called in to serve as a zombie pandemic threatens to destroy the world and all of humanity.

7. V for Vendetta

This film goes over a lot of heads when discussing what is classified as a doomsday film.

However, "V for Vendetta" is about the aftermath of a massive nuclear war and an oppressive totalitarian government.

8. What Happened to Monday

What does a government do when the Earth is overpopulated? They limit each family to one child. So what happens, then, when you have septuplets?

This is film eerily depicts a real-life country and its laws against having more than one or two children.

9. Turbo Kid

This 80s action-adventure film follows the story of an orphaned teenager who is living in a post-apocalyptic world as he races against time to save his robot friend who was captured by an evil warlord.

10. Don't Look Up

Despite being labeled as a satire, what makes "Don't Look Up" so good is just how close to reality it actually is. The film will certainly make you think deeper about what's going on in the world today and the impact it could eventually have on us.

11. The Day After Tomorrow

This is another film that teaches us to heed the warnings of climatologists if we'd like to survive on this earth a little longer and has great visuals and special effects that will stick with you for a while.

12. This is the End

If you're in the mood to watch a doomsday movie but also need a good laugh, this star-studded comedy is just what you're looking for.

Starring the likes of Jonah Hill, Seth Rogan, and even Rihanna, "This is the End" follows a group of celebrity friends playing themselves as they try to survive the end of the world while at a party.

13. 2012

Remember the conspiracy theory that the world was set to end in 2012? Well, we're still here, but this 2009 film follows a family as they try to survive the end of the world in 2012, the same year that the Mayan calendar supposedly ended.

14. Contagion

A woman returns to the U.S. from Hong Kong with a mysterious and highly contagious illness that quickly kills her and becomes a worldwide pandemic.

No, I'm not talking about the coronavirus pandemic, but this 2011 film is eerily similar.

15. I Am Legend

If you haven't had enough pandemic talk yet, this film starring Will Smith is also set in a post-apocalyptic world in which most people have become zombified by a man-made virus.

Smith's character works to find other survivors and ultimately a cure.

16. Wall-E

Watch as a robot named Wall-E works to clean up the earth that humans destroyed, finding love and maybe even hope for the future in the meantime.

Despite being a Pixar kid's film, Wall-E is deep and a reminder that we need to be cognizant of our place and actions in the world.

17. Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

A man goes on a search for his high school sweetheart after his wife leaves him as it's announced that the world is going to end in less than a month.

18. The Core

While most doomsday movies revolve around zombies, aliens, or asteroids headed straight for earth, "The Core" is different in its attempt to depict the end of the world.

In this film, scientists try to reach the core of the earth which has stopped spinning, causing the atmosphere to collapse.

19. Rim of the World

Sometimes it's not always adults who have the key to saving the world. "Rim of the World" follows four friends at summer camp as they attempt to save the world from an alien invasion.

20. Melancholia

A woman learns on her wedding day that the earth and another planet, named Melancholia, are about to collide.

"Melancholia" has been lauded for its focus not only on the end of the world but also on depression.

21. Armageddon

This end of the world film follows a group of astronauts as they rush to blow up an asteroid headed directly toward earth. A Michael Bay film, the flashy effects and star-studded cast makes this one a classic.

22. 12 Monkeys

This post-apocalyptic film is set in 2035 when only 1% of the human population remains, living underground after being decimated by a pandemic. The movie follows a character played by Bruce Willis as he attempts to go back in time to prevent the pandemic from spreading.

23. Children of Men

In "Children of Men," no one has had children in 18 years, leaving the human population at high risk for extinction. That is until one woman mysteriously gives birth, leading everyone to come together to save the child in this dystopian world.

24. Shaun of the Dead

Another zombie movie, "Shaun of the Dead" stands out because it's a comedy rather than a doomsday movie through and through.

25. Zombieland

Another comedic zombie movie, "Zombieland" follows a motley crew of characters as they try to protect themselves from zombies in Los Angeles.

26. Snowpiercer

"Snowpiercer" follows survivors of a second ice age who live on a moving train. The film is notable for not only discussing the end of the world but also how class and social status play a role in survival.

27. Mad Max

If you have time for a binge, the "Mad Max" franchise, which consists of four films so far and two more scheduled to premiere in the next couple of years, is for you.

The films depict a post-apocalyptic world in which people have split up into violent gangs in order to help their chances of survival. Former police officer Max Rockatansky wanders the land attempting to stabilize society along the way.

28. Dr. Strangelove

This classic doomsday film shows what could happen when nuclear power gets out of hand as the U.S. and Russia find themselves on the brink of war.

29. The Book of Eli

In this film, Eli, played by Denzel Washington, is tasked with traversing a dangerous post-apocalyptic land to deliver a book that he's been told will save humanity.

30. The Happening

This M. Night Shyamalan film depicts a world in which people face violent deaths after being infected with a mysterious disease. A teacher, played by Mark Wahlberg, attempts to figure out the cause of the disease while also trying not to catch it.

31. Waterworld

In this 1995 movie, the earth is completely submerged in water after the polar ice caps have melted. Only some people have survived and even less have adapted by growing gills and a couple of brave people aim to find dry land.

If you enjoy this film, there's an added bonus of a live show at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida that brings the film to life.

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers music, self-care, and spirituality.