After A Role In 'Grey’s Anatomy,' This Actor Never Had To Audition For A Job Again

Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan is best known for his roles in "Supernatural" and "The Walking Dead." However, well before those shows, he played Denny Duquette in ABC's hit medical drama, "Grey's Anatomy." In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the 59-year-old actor shared that he credits his successful career to this "life-changing" role.

Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan never had to audition for a job again after his role in 'Grey's Anatomy.'

Morgan first caught the attention of fans over 19 years ago as Denny Duquette, a heart transplant patient who appeared in seasons 2 and 3 of "Grey's Anatomy." His character had a passionate romance with Katherine Heigl's character, Dr. Izzie Stevens, before proposing to her on his deathbed.

Advertisement

lev radin | Shutterstock

Morgan credits this breakthrough role with launching his career in his 40s after years of failed pilots and guest star roles. "I've auditioned zero times since playing Denny Duquette," he told PEOPLE.

"I'd been kicking around Hollywood for a long time, but nobody certainly knew who I was," Morgan said. "My whole career launched out of that character. 'P.S. I Love You,' I got because of that show."

Advertisement

Morgan added that director Zack Snyder cast him in "Watchmen" because he'd seen his role as Denny. "How you watch Denny and go, 'Well, that's the nihilistic comedian right there,' is beyond me," he joked.

Morgan previously spoke about his reaction to watching his role in 'Grey's Anatomy.'

For the 20th anniversary of "Grey's Anatomy," back in March 2025, Morgan admitted to his former costar, Heigl, that he can't rewatch their scene together in which (Spoiler alert!) his character, Denny Duquette, dies.

"It makes me cry," Morgan shared in a conversation for Entertainment Weekly. "One, because it was so awesome, and two, it was incredibly sad to watch."

Advertisement

"I don’t see myself in there, which I take is a good sign, if I can watch myself acting and not see myself," the 'Supernatural' actor added. "And I never did, working with Heigl and having Shonda [Rhimes]’s words. That’s pretty special."

Morgan is far from the only actor to get their start on 'Grey's Anatomy.'

From iconic guest stars to series regulars, the medical drama has a star-studded cast. Many actors made a name for themselves after appearing on the show, though not all of them were able to avoid auditioning, like Morgan.

Before "Stranger Things," an 11-year-old Millie Bobby Brown played a patient at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. "American Horror Story" actress Sarah Paulson portrayed a young Ellis Grey in season 6 of the show. The same year that she started "Mad Men, and well before "The Handmaid's Tale," actress Elizabeth Moss appeared on the medical drama. The list goes on and on.

Advertisement

Despite "Grey's Anatomy" being over 20 years old, and currently awaiting its 22nd season, dedicated fans of the show still have a special place in their heart for Morgan's character. While he didn't have a happy ending, it's heartwarming to see how Morgan's career flourished after.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.