Woman Who Made $200,000 From Selling Farts In Jars Suffers Heart Attack Scare Caused By Excess Gas

A former "90 Day Fiance" star who went viral after she began selling jarred farts to fans has revealed that she has been forced to retire following a health scare.

Stephanie Matto was first featured on “90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days” during the fourth season, alongside her then-girlfriend Erika Owens but had recently been making money elsewhere on her own adult website similar to OnlyFans, Unfiltrd.

However, Matto's business venture was short-lived as she was recently rushed to hospital after experiencing shooting chest pains.

Though she was convinced she was experiencing a heart attack, doctors were able to determine that the symptoms were actually caused by excess gas from her frequent diet of beans, eggs, and banana protein shakes.

Stephanie Matto said she maked nearly $50,000 a week by selling farts in a jar.

A video Matto posted onto her TikTok to her 80,000+ followers went viral late last year and sparked a lot of interest, memes, and mockeries of late-stage capitalism.

The video was of Matto “showing you a day in the life of a girl who sells her farts in a jar,” where she goes through her diet and activities that help spur on the product that she’ll be selling.

“I like to get things rolling with some beans,” she started, “a protein muffin, sometimes even a yogurt — less sugar is better — some hard-boiled eggs, and today I decided I was going to make a protein with some yogurt added to it, and ugh, I was feeling it for sure!”

At first, it might seem like a joke, which the TikTok itself might very well be making a mockery of her own lifestyle and she’s being self-aware, but with a little deeper digging, it’s the real deal.

“I want to thank you so much to the 97 people who have already purchased their jar of farts,” she said in the video, “and as you know, they’re on sale right now, 50% off of $1000.”

In a video she posted on Instagram, she revealed that she made about $45,000 after farting 97 times in two days in order to meet the quota for the 97 people who bought a jar.

In the same video, she mentions that she’s going to give people “tips and tricks” on how to enter the fart jar selling business — slamming Fiber One bars for actually making it harder to create the product.

According to Matto, the smell is the most prominent in the jar for the first two days, and that she puts flower petals inside the jars to help the scent catch, but regardless of whether the smell sticks around, she says “one whiff makes memories that last a lifetime.”

Steph Matto will have to retire her business due to the medication she has been prescribed.

Following her health scare, Matto will have to reduce her excess gas.

"I was advised to change my diet and to take a gas suppressant medication, which has effectively ended my business," she says.

Luckily, the savvy businesswoman has already found a way to make up for her lost income.

Steph Matto is now selling digital 'fart in a jar' NFTs.

If her critics had thought capitalism was going to far with her original venture, they'll be horrified by her new enterprise.

The reality TV star posted another TikTok revealing the new plan where she shares that the NFTs will be available on fartjarsnft.com

"Be part of history with the first ever generative Fart Jar NFT collection - Imagine the smell," the site reads.

One jar cost 0.05 ETH which is the equivalent to around $180 USD.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.