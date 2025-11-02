What A $5700 Per Month Apartment In New York City Looks Like, As Shown By Kaylor Martin From ‘Love Island’

When it comes to living in New York City, the price of an apartment is quite high for even the locals who were born and raised there. The average cost of living in Manhattan alone was found to be an estimated $2,480, making New York City the seventh most expensive large city in the country for renters. Of course, that doesn't really apply to celebrities, influencers, and other kinds of public figures.

Advertisement

Such is the case for former "Love Island" Season Six contestant Kaylor Martin, who recently showed off her brand-new New York City high-rise apartment. In a TikTok video, content creator Caleb Simpson, known for going around asking people how much they pay for their NYC apartments before filming a tour of their space, stopped Martin on the street to get the inside scoop.

What a $5,700 per month apartment in New York City looks like, shown by Kaylor Martin from 'Love Island.'

Taking Simpson on a tour of her new apartment in NYC, Martin gave a disclaimer that her apartment looks a bit sparse and empty because she had just moved into it. In an overview of the place, it had a rather large and spacious living room. The kitchen seemed up-to-date on all of the appliances, and there was even a large marble island.

Advertisement

Showing off her bedroom, the view looked out onto a bunch of buildings and city life in Manhattan. However, Martin admitted that she found out after moving in that she didn't have any lights in her room or in the living room, meaning she would have to go out and buy a lamp of some sort.

"Is that normal?" she questioned Simpson, who indignantly stated that it's not... at all. "There should at least be one light," he insisted, pointing at the empty ceiling above Martin's bed. Especially if you're paying $5,700 per month in the middle of NYC, there should be at least one overhead light available. What's even weirder is that Martin emphasized that she has light switches, but no actual lights.

"A year and a half ago, I was in college, living with three roommates. Rent was literally $500 per person in [Pennsylvania]. So cheap," Martin recalled. "Now I'm in New York."

Advertisement

A staggering number of people can't afford to live in NYC.

CHNT | Shutterstock

Affordability in New York City, among all of the five boroughs, not just Manhattan, has become a real problem. It's not only affecting people who are thinking about moving to the city, but also the people who were born there, too.

Advertisement

According to a report from the Fund for the City of New York, half of the city's households do not have enough money to comfortably hold an apartment, access sufficient food and basic health care, and get around. An estimated 50% of working-age New Yorkers are struggling to cover their basic needs. It's impossible for the city to maintain any type of status quo when nearly half of its residents are struggling.

On top of that, most apartments in New York City are ludicrously expensive, and yet, most of them are literal shoeboxes. Your bed is either right next to the kitchen or you're paying all of this money and don't have any overhead lighting, like in Martin's case.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.