His Sisters, A Porn Star, And A Babysitter — Details Of Josh Duggar's Sexual Assault Allegations

In 2015, it was revealed that Josh Duggar had molested five underage girls in 2002 and 2003 when he was 14 to 15 years old.

Jim Bob Duggar, Josh's dad and patriarch of the Duggar family who all starred in the reality show 19 Kids and Counting from 2008 to 2015, was the one who told the Arkansas State Police that his son had molested young girls.

On April 29, 2021, Josh Duggar was arrested by Federal agents and held without bail.

Details of the federal charges against him have not been made public, but Josh Duggar's disturbing past and multiple sexual assault and molestation claims have been brought back to light as we wait for his official charges to be revealed.

Who did Josh Duggar molest and did he molest his sisters? Here are the details of the sexual assault allegations against him.

1. Josh Duggar molested four of his sisters.

The police report revealed that four of Josh Duggar's molestation victims were his sisters.

Jim Bob Duggar told the Arkansas State Police in 2015 that he had known about his son's proclivities since 2002. Josh reportedly touched the breasts and genital areas of his sisters while they slept — mostly.

2. He sexually assaulted a babysitter, too.

In March 2003, Josh Duggar's parents learned their son had also been touching his sisters' private parts while they were awake. And his sisters weren't the only ones either. He also touched a babysitter.

But in the most egregious episode, he reached under the dress of one of his much younger sisters to fondle her genitals.

He also cornered one of his sisters in the laundry room to reach under her clothing. Jim Bob Duggar told the police his daughters didn't understand that they were being improperly touched and took the issue to the elders of their church.

3. The Duggar girls were allegedly forced to forgive and forget.

Jill and Jessa Duggar came forward in 2015, identifying themselves as Josh's vicims. A source who goes to the same church as the Duggars recalled to Radar how the family behaved in church in the early 2000s when the molestations were taking place.

The source said that Josh had a bad reputation as a teen and that they had seen Jill crying to a friends. “Jill was having a really rough day not long after that and she ran into a room crying, ‘Josh did something really bad,’” the source claimed.

The church member remembers the Duggars trying to hire attorneys and cover up the scandal. The source went on to say that the church pushed forgiveness on the girls. I don’t think they hated Josh,” said the source. “There was so much brainwashing going on in the church." The source said that Josh’s sisters were raised to “genuinely forgive and want to forget.”

4. A porn star sued Josh Duggar for assaulting her during sex.

In November 2015, porn actress Danica Dillon filed a lawsuit against Josh Duggar. She claimed Duggar had "assaulted her to the point of causing her physical and emotional injuries" during consensual sex at a Philadelphia strip club earlier in the year.

Dillon said she had given Duggar $600 worth of lap dances. She was seeking $500,000 in damages.

She dropped the lawsuit in early 2016 and did not refile.

Josh Duggar married Anna Keller in 2008. They have six children and just announced this week that they are expecting their seventh child: a girl.

