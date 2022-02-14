Utah Student Arrested For Murdering Girlfriend Claims They Had A ‘Suicide Pact’ To ‘Relieve Her From Suffering’

An undergraduate student at the University of Utah reportedly killed his girlfriend and attempted to kill himself in a “suicide pact.”

26-year-old Haoyu Wang was arrested after he allegedly killed his 19-year-old girlfriend.

The University of Utah student was found dead in a Salt Lake City hotel.

26-year-old Haoyu Wang was arrested by police at a Salt Lake Hotel after Wang sent an email to a university staff member that “stated that he injected his girlfriend, the victim, with heroin to relieve her from suffering."

The email indicated that both would be dead when they were found, police say.

Police tracked Wang’s phone and followed the signal to the Salt Lake hotel, where they found him with the 19-year-old woman.

The name of the woman has not yet been released pending the notification of her family.

Wang admitted to police that he had killed his girlfriend and had intended to kill himself.

In an affidavit, police say “Haoyu then injected her with a high dose of heroin with the intent to kill her and relieve her suffering. After injecting the victim, Haoyu said that she died. Haoyu then injected himself with heroin and remained in the room with the victim until police arrived.”

The incident is believed to be an instance of domestic violence, as stated in the university’s original statement, “It is with heavy hearts that we inform our campus about the death of a 19-year-old University of Utah international undergraduate student."

"The death occurred this morning off-campus and the Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating. Police have indicated that the situation was likely a domestic violence situation. A 26-year-old man, also a U student, has been arrested in connection to the investigation. There is no ongoing threat to campus.”

Haoyu Wang allegedly acquired hard drugs from the darknet in order to carry out his plans.

According to Wang, he and his girlfriend had, “intended to commit suicide together. He ordered heroin and fentanyl on the darknet. He and the victim both snorted heroin.”

Haoyu himself described the act as merciful, saying that the purpose was to “relieve her suffering.”

The University of Utah has stated that it is offering counseling services to students in light of the tragedy and released the following statement, “The death of any young person embarking on adult life is devastating. And unfortunately, domestic violence is more prevalent than many of us are aware, even among college students."

"On behalf of the university, we extend our heartfelt grief and sympathy to the family, friends and classmates of the victim during this incredibly difficult time.”

Both Wang and the female victim are exchange students from China, authorities are currently attempting to get in contact with the family of the 19-year-old victim.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic abuse or violence, there are resources to get help.

There are ways to go about asking for help as safely as possible. For more information, resources, legal advice, and relevant links visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline. For anyone struggling from domestic abuse, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). If you’re unable to speak safely, text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474 or log onto thehotline.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Dan O'Reilly is a writer who covers news, politics, and social justice. Follow him on Twitter.