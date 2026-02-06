Workers Who Have This Deceptively Simple Habit Usually Get Promoted A Lot Faster, Says A CEO

According to Josh Peacock, co-founder of SalaryGuide, there's one deceptively simple habit that workers can adopt to get promoted a lot faster, and it's something everyone can do.

Most people put more stock in their skills and experience when it comes to professional success, but as the job market becomes more cutthroat, personality is becoming a more desirable trait. Often labeled a soft skill, the ability to connect with co-workers and colleagues isn't just an added perk when it comes to strong candidates and employees anymore. It's a desired trait.

In fact, according to Peacock, your soft skills hold a lot more weight when a promotion is on the line than most employees realize. According to the CEO, simply fostering connectivity with colleagues by remembering their names is an easy way to get promoted a lot faster.

Workers who have the simple habit of remembering their colleagues' names get promoted a lot faster, according to a CEO.

Communication is the foundation of any good relationship, including co-workers and colleagues. But in order to foster productive communication in a professional setting, employees need to connect. With all different personalities working together as a team, the best employees have exceptional interpersonal skills, and that's why they get promoted faster than colleagues who might be better at simply grinding their gears and getting the work done.

According to Peacock, “Career progression isn’t just about handling tasks, it’s about handling situations. Emotional awareness allows people to read the room, manage conflict calmly, and adapt their communication style. Those who remain composed under pressure are often viewed as leadership-ready."

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

The simplest way to demonstrate the "emotional awareness" Peacock describes is through the simple act of remembering names.

“One of the most underestimated workplace skills is simply remembering people’s names," Peacock noted. "Using someone’s name shows attentiveness and respect. It signals that you value the individual, not just their role. Over time, those moments build trust and familiarity, both essential for leadership progression."

Remembering names is a powerful skill that is often underappreciated.

It may seem insignificant to hold so much emphasis on a name, but it's not common to "be good with names." Rather, it's much more common to forget someone's name in social settings. I'll even admit to glancing at the nametag of a co-worker I've only met once before.

Licensed Clinical Psychologist Dr. Christopher Haley explained it simply, "A person’s name is one of the most emotionally significant words they hear. From early childhood onward, names become closely tied to identity, recognition, and self-worth. When someone remembers and uses your name correctly, it sends a clear signal: you matter enough to be remembered."

AYO Production | Shutterstock

That's exactly what remembering a co-worker or colleague's names tells them, and that is why it holds so much weight. Letting people know you value their importance is the foundation of connection. Unfortunately, people think they are better at the skill than they actually are, and studies have shown that. In fact, most people fail at the task fantastically when they actually have to recall the tiny detail.

Peacock added, “Connection doesn’t happen through forced networking; it happens through shared understanding. People naturally gravitate toward those they feel comfortable with. Finding common ground, whether it’s a shared interest or a similar career journey, helps break down barriers and speeds up relationship-building."

Remembering names can be beneficial in and out of the workplace.

“Often, it’s the simplest behaviours that carry the most weight," Peacock said. It's that small act of caring that brings about the benefit, and that skill is beneficial in all parts of life. Peacock added, "Thanking colleagues, acknowledging effort, and [giving] credit where it’s due all contribute to how someone is perceived."

This is no different than knowing your local barista had a trip planned and asking them about it. You know what happens when you run into an acquaintance and you remember their child's name? You stand out to that person, and who knows who they know. That's true networking. That's building connections that further your growth and open doors to new opportunities.

These genuine interactions will make you stand out. “Two people can perform the same role at the same level, but the one who builds stronger relationships will often progress faster," Peacock said. "That’s because trust, communication, and influence are critical to leadership."

So, make the effort. Ask someone you don't work closely with about their favorite local restaurant. Make an effort to remember the little details. Make an effort to remember names. As Peacock sagely noted, "Those who understand the human side of work position themselves for long-term success."

Emi Magaña is a writer from Los Angeles with a bachelor's in English. She covers entertainment, news, and the real human experience.