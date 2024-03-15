The Honest Reason So Many Brilliant, Talented People Keep Getting Fired — According To A CEO

In the working world, there are plenty of hard-working folks who keep losing their jobs, despite being really good at what they do. Surprising, right? To CEOs and other bosses, it's not much of a surprise.

It may be easy to attribute such occurrences to external factors or workplace politics, but the truth, as shared by seasoned CEO Sabrina Lloyd, may be a bitter pill to swallow.

CEO Sabrina Lloyd Explains Why Mindset Is Often More Important Than Talent

It's a common misconception that the world is divided into winners and losers, with success solely determined by external factors like luck and access.

However, Lloyd believes it's not just about what happens outside, but it's more about how these people see themselves. On the YourTango Podcast "Open Relationships: Transforming Together", Sabrina Lloyd, author of the book Stand Alone: How To Be An Extraordinary Leader, shared her view on instances of promising individuals falling short of their potential saying they often tend to see themselves as a victim rather than a victor.

Instead of taking charge and fixing things, they tend to see themselves as victims. That means they blame others or situations when things go wrong, instead of taking responsibility for their own actions.

This victim mentality is a real problem. It makes them feel powerless and stops them from making positive changes in their careers.

Lloyd explains, "I hate the victim mentality because it's so self-centered.. instead of pushing out greatness you're just so engulfed in yourself and disempowering."

To break out of this victim mindset, they need to start seeing setbacks as opportunities to learn and grow. It's about being tough when things get tough and being willing to learn from mistakes.

Remember, being a victim is not your fault. But choosing to see yourself as helpless to change the things that are within your control is a whole different conversation! Same goes for making thing about you when they have nothing to do with you, which is another victim mentality trap.

5 Simple Tips To Help You Break A Victim Mentality

1. Become Self-Aware

Start by developing a keen awareness of your thoughts, emotions, and behaviors. Notice when you're falling into the victim mentality trap. Reflect on past situations where you may have blamed others or external situations for your challenges. Pay attention to your inner dialogue and the language you use.

Are you saying things like "I can't" or "It's not fair"? Recognizing these patterns is the first step toward breaking free from the victim mindset.

2. Own Your Actions

Taking ownership means accepting responsibility for your actions, decisions, and their consequences. Instead of pointing fingers or making excuses, ask yourself what role you played in the outcome.

Be honest with yourself about where you could have done things differently. This doesn't mean beating yourself up over mistakes; it means learning from them and using that knowledge to improve in the future.

When you take ownership of your choices, you reclaim your power to shape your destiny.

3. Focus On Empowerment

Empowerment comes from recognizing that you have more control over your life than you might think. Even in challenging situations, there are often small steps you can take to improve your situation.

Identify areas where you can take action and focus your energy there. Break down big goals into smaller, manageable tasks and tackle them one at a time. Surround yourself with people who support and encourage you, and seek out resources that can help you succeed.

You'll build confidence and momentum toward achieving your goals by taking proactive steps to improve your situation.

4. Practice Resilience

Resilience is the ability to bounce back from setbacks and adapt to change. Cultivating resilience involves developing a growth mindset — the belief that you can learn and grow from every experience, no matter how difficult.

When faced with challenges, instead of giving up or dwelling on the negative, ask yourself what you can learn from the situation. Focus on solutions rather than problems, and look for opportunities for growth and self-improvement.

Practice self-care to recharge your batteries and stay mentally and emotionally strong. Remember that setbacks are temporary, and with resilience, you can overcome them and emerge even stronger than before.

5. Shift Your Mindset

Shift your mindset from victim to victor by cultivating a positive outlook. Start by acknowledging your strengths and accomplishments, no matter how small they may seem.

Remind yourself that setbacks are temporary and can be overcome with perseverance and determination. Practice gratitude for what you have and focus on solutions rather than dwelling on problems. Surround yourself with supportive and optimistic people who can uplift you during challenging times. Visualize success and set realistic goals to work towards.

By adopting a victor mindset, you'll empower yourself to take control of your life and steer it in the direction you desire. Remember, you have the power to shape your destiny, so embrace it with confidence and resilience.

Success isn't just about luck. It's about having the right mindset and taking responsibility for your own path.

Even the smartest people can turn their careers around and achieve their goals by ditching the victim mentality and taking charge of their lives.

It's not about hoping things will change; it's about making them change. And that's how they can reach their full potential and find success in their careers and lives.

Deauna Roane is a writer and the Editorial Project Manager for YourTango. She's had bylines in Emerson College's literary magazine, Generic, and MSN.