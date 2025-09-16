Employment lawyer and coach Theresa D'Andrea says the smartest employees at work know how to protect themselves and their jobs because they work the system to their advantage. These are the types of employees that scare bosses, however, because they understand the workplace structure and don't defer to toxic work environments in fear of losing their jobs and livelihoods.

Both wellness and career experts often talk about boundaries and how they are integral to finding a healthy work-life balance, but in our current economic climate, that's easier said than done. A 2025 survey found that a staggering 81% of employees are afraid of losing their jobs and are basically bending over backwards to stay in their bosses' good graces. D'Andrea, however, shared in a recent video that the smartest employees understand that job loss is always a risk, so instead of accepting a toxic status quo, they engage in three specific behaviors to protect themselves in the workplace.

The 3 things smart employees do at work that scare bad bosses:

1. Put all workplace complaints in writing

Antoni Shkraba Studio | Pexels

Even though it can be scary to go to Human Resources to file a complaint, especially because, as D'Andrea emphasized, "HR and your manager are not your friends," she insisted that knowing how to engage with them is essential. "What you're doing, she said, "is putting in place protections for yourself."

D'Andrea put it simply: “Make sure you’re always tying that written complaint to your protected classes, whether it be your gender, your race, national origin, or disability.” She added that your complaints could also tie back to beliefs that the company is engaging in unlawful practices or conduct.

Clarity is key in your written complaint as well. Sinapi Law Associates explained, "Having a clear, concise, and accurate record of events is essential in demonstrating a pattern of discriminatory or retaliatory behavior. This can also help to refute any arguments made by the employer that the unlawful behavior was not intentional or was a one-off incident." It's also beneficial to send written correspondence after any and all discussions with management or HR regarding those complaints. Basically, the more documentation you have, the better.

2. Put all verbal conversations in writing

Mikhail Nilov | Pexels

Again, this emphasizes the need for written documentation. This applies to both negative and positive experiences in the workplace. For instance, if your boss promises to give you a raise once you reach a certain goal, make sure to write that down. It can serve as protection if you achieve that objective, but the reward doesn't come.

D'Andrea said this behavior scares employers because "you're showing them that you are being thoughtful in your approach and that you're probably saving that record for a later date." That tells them in no uncertain terms that you will follow through and will not abide by lip service when it comes to your role in the company.

Unsure of how to start doing this? Simply follow up any conversations or meetings with an email that summarizes the discussion. Make sure you include all important team members involved in the discussion on the thread. It's really as simple as that.

3. Get an employment lawyer before quitting

This one should almost go without saying, but many people don’t seek professional legal help, so it’s important to emphasize its value. D’Andrea explained that it’s best to get an attorney before you quit, get fired, or receive a bad performance review. “You want to beat them to the clock here,” she added. She explained that once your employer realizes you have a lawyer, they’ll be more inclined to resolve things with you.

Legal professionals can help you with a variety of workplace issues you might not realize. In fact, employment lawyer Andrew Bernstein explained on the "Mintz On Air: Practical Policies" podcast that anytime you get legal paperwork that requires a signature from your employer, it's smart to consult with an attorney. He said, "So at a minimum, once you receive a document, as a general rule, it is valuable to engage a lawyer just so that you understand two things: first, the full scope of what's being offered to you; and second, to what extent those promises that are being made offered to you are subject to trap doors. And if nothing else, that you understand the full implications of what you're signing."

It's easy to get caught up in the fear of losing your job, making you complacent about bad workplace practices. But the truth is, utilizing these three practices will offer you much more protection than being a pushover. Your toxic boss might not appreciate that you are working the system to your advantage, but there won't be much they can do about it.

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.