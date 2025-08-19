6 Things To Never Say At Work Unless You Want To Annoy Or Offend Your Co-Workers, According To A CEO

Office communications can be a real minefield, because so many of the normal ways we communicate with each other in our regular lives have been ruled off-limits for the workplace. Being too open is bad, but being too open is also a workplace no-no.

Communicating with co-workers is harder than ever, and constantly changing social norms aren't making it any easier. This leads to all kinds of silly catchphrases and beating around the bush, and no small share of passive-aggression to go along with them. Many of the solutions we've come up with for this problem actually tend to do more harm than good, according to CEO Peter Duris.

Duris is a co-founder of Kickresume, an AI career tool, and he said there are a handful of common sayings in the workplace that really need to be retired, forever. "While every workplace is different and some teams communicate more casually than others," he said, "there are still some general rules of thumb that are helpful to keep in mind."

Of course, our co-workers often DESERVE to be irritated and offended, which is why phrases like "per my last email" are so satisfying and effective. (Is it actually passive-aggressive to use it if you're completely and totally justified?)

But at work, EVERYTHING is about office politics, and that includes the kinds of language we're using. Duris identified six things to avoid saying at work in order to stay on everyone's good side and build bridges rather than burn them.

1. Corporate jargon

We all hate this, right? What does "circling back to do some blue-sky thinking on taking a 30,000-foot view on the low-hanging fruit" even mean? Just say… whatever it is you're trying to say!

Accordingly, Kickresume's own study on this topic revealed that not only do people find corporate jargon annoying and time-wasting, they also find people who use it untrustworthy. And can you really blame them? Talking around things usually means you're hiding something in any other context.

2. 'I'm too busy'

Now, if you actually are too busy, that should be communicated. Just do it with a bit more couth, as this phrase can come off as kind of abrasive.

"Instead, let them know you already have a lot of other work that needs to be done, and if it’s your manager asking, turn the question back on them and ask which task you should prioritize," Duris said.

3. 'Ladies' or 'gents' in emails

The president can throw a tantrum about "DEI" all he wants, but the diversity part of the acronym isn't going anywhere! Reflexively using these gendered terms opens the door to people in the groups you're speaking to feeling slighted, and it might set someone off.

For instance, a U.K. woman recently sued an insurance firm for discrimination over being addressed as "gents" in an email. She lost, but still, things like "hi all" or "everyone" avoid this unnecessary drama.

4. 'As per my last email'

This one hurts because it's just so dang satisfying. But this phrase can come across as very passive-aggressive or condescending (as it's intended to), which can set people's teeth on edge.

"What might be better is to say 'it’s really important that…' and then reiterate whatever it is you need from your colleague," Duris said. It's nowhere near as fun, but it will keep you from making office enemies at least.

5. 'Contact my colleague' in your out-of-office message

Duris said it's not necessarily the phrase itself, it's whether or not you've had a conversation with the colleague in question. Sure, it's often the nature of the office scheme that a certain person is automatically the one who covers for you during vacation, but just tacking them onto your OOO without a conversation about workflow in your absence is an easy way to tick someone off.

"This is especially true if you’re in a profession where you receive lots of emails, as it could add significantly impact their workload," Duris said.

6. Jokey out-of-office messages

Sure, we've all enjoyed the handful of these that have gone viral, but an out-of-office message full of wisecracks isn't appropriate for all audiences. The CEO emailing you and getting your snarky response may not go over as well as it does with the client you're buddy-buddy with!

Duris pointed out that programs like Outlook often have features that let you tailor your out-of-office messages to different types of recipients, so you can joke with your teammates but keep it professional with clients and bosses. Much better than coming back from vacation as the office pariah!

