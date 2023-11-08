8 Strict Rules Elon Musk Makes His Employees Follow

“In general, always pick common sense as your guide. If following a ‘company rule’ is obviously ridiculous in a particular situation, such that it would make for a great Dilbert cartoon, then the rule should change,” Musk wrote.

This rule can be a bit confusing because it's saying don't follow the rules but use your common sense. It's also concerning because something an employee might think is an obviously ridiculous rule might not be ridiculous to Musk, therefore furthering the confusion.

After these rules were created, Musk allegedly threatened Tesla workers, according to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), when he tried to fire a worker for union organizing, which Musk denied.

“Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union. Could do so tmrw if they wanted. But why pay union dues & give up stock options for nothing?” he wrote in a tweet.

Soon after, the NLRB started an investigation into the potential company union-busting. According to CNBC, in March 2021, the NLRB decided, after a years-long legal battle between the company and the United Auto Workers union, that Tesla must tell CEO Elon Musk to delete the anti-union tweet as a part of Tesla’s appeal of a September 2019 ruling by an administrative law judge who considered the complaint.