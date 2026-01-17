CEO Asks Job Candidates This Question He Says Only 7% Of People Get Right

CEO Steven Bartlett recently revealed that he gives a "culture test" to job candidates that includes a question he says only 7% of people get right. According to Bartlett, the question reveals a potential employee's level of innovation.

The host of "The Diary Of a CEO" podcast and entrepreneur appeared on "Hot Smart Rich" with host Maggie Sellers Reum to discuss the 35-question test he uses rather than relying solely on a job candidate's resume to determine their potential for success in a high-performing career environment. Bartlett shared that he almost always hires for character traits over job skills because one is inate and the other easily learned.

CEO Steven Bartlett said he always asks job candidates a question only 7% of people get right.

The question Bartlett particularly likes from his 35-question test is: "There's an event that's six weeks away, and an important supplier said they won't be able to get you the things you need in time. The options are either scale back the event, push back the date, or ask why it takes six weeks."

The answer Bartlett is looking for from candidates is the last option, asking the supplier why it would take six weeks to get the things needed for the event. However, it's an answer that most people don't seem to pick.

"It's so crazy, because about 7% of people click that button, but that is so clearly the right thing to do," Bartlett told Reum.

Bartlett came up with the question from his own company experience.

Bartlett created this concept after an employee at his own company said he couldn't deliver the animation for "DOAC," a new AI initiative Bartlett was trying to implement for his podcast, by the deadline the employee was given. When asked why, the employee told him he was having problems with his laptop.

"$2,000 fixed the problem that's now going to save me 60% of my time for years," Bartlett recalled. Basically, you can't effectively solve a problem without knowing why it exists in the first place. That's where the question was born. It's also why he prioritizes soft skills when looking for new talent.

vgajic from Getty Images Signature | Canva

Bartlett has since turned his "Culture Test" into a company by the same name. According to Bartlett, if you hire an employee who fits the vibe of the company, you'll have not only a loyal employee but someone who enjoys working there. That means increased productivity.

With job dissatisfaction and burnout on the rise, Bartlett's approach to hiring based on personality makes a lot of sense.

Despite employers like Bartlett seeking employees who are suited to their environment more than their skills and experience, many workers feel they are saddled with managers and bosses who are only breeding job dissatisfaction. For them, going above and beyond for a company only results in burnout.

A Gallup survey found that employees have given up on loyalty being rewarded and are looking for better opportunities. Respondents claimed this detachment was due to a lack of a sense of belonging and poor leadership. Guess what makes employees feel like they belong? A culture that suits their character and personality.

Mikhail Nilov from Pexels | Canva

Employees don't want to search for work in this market, but they will if they aren't being taken care of. It's as simple as that. If a company hires based on who will thrive rather than worrying about whether they have a master's degree and 5 years of work experience under their belt, chances are they won't have to look for a replacement in a year.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.