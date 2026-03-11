People Share The 3 Surprising Careers That Helped Them 'Escape Poverty'

One man posted in the subreddit r/povertyfinance and asked others what kind of careers they worked to help them get out of poverty, and the answers were somewhat unexpected.

For many, escaping poverty can feel like an impossible upward climb. Hard work matters, but so does finding a path that can actually lead somewhere better. The smartest move isn't necessarily going for the highest-paying job, but rather one that offers opportunities and stability in an uncertain world.

These 3 surprising careers helped people escape poverty:

1. Mail carrier

One person wrote, "Working 60-hour weeks as a letter carrier at USPS pulled me back from the brink. It REALLY sucked to deal with abusive and petty management, but walking 12 miles a day whipped me into shape, and I listened to so many audiobooks and found new music all the time."

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

Mail carriers typically make well above most entry-level jobs and have long-term career security. As government employees, they also receive strong benefits and comprehensive insurance options, which can save them thousands of dollars a year. Opportunities to earn overtime pay are plentiful, especially during busier seasons like Christmas and Black Friday.

A major plus for many people is that no higher education is required to become a mail carrier. You don't need a college degree, and training is provided on the job. It's far more accessible to those who don't have the funds to do a pricey certification or program.

2. School custodian

Another person shared that they work as a custodian at an elementary school and make around $65,000 per year with a full pension and benefits. With a stable weekly schedule and time off for holidays and sick days, cleaning up after kids doesn't sound so bad. "Family life balance is amazing, work is stress-free, own a home with all bills on autopay. I'm not wealthy but I am happy," they added.

While the base pay alone might not be enough to make someone rich, the steady income and opportunities it provides could be a path out of poverty. Custodians for public school districts are technically government employees, meaning they receive guaranteed hours and decent health benefits.

It's also very possible for custodians to move up in the ranks to a higher-level position, such as a maintenance supervisor or facilities manager. These jobs typically come with a higher income, sometimes reaching $60,000 to $80,000 in some areas.

3. Bank teller

"Banking," according to a teller, is "a very upward-friendly industry that likes to promote from within, and there's always entry-level jobs available that pay decently."

New Africa | Shutterstock

One of the biggest advantages of being a bank teller is having career mobility. Several higher-paying banking jobs require teller experience, and it's common for banks to hire from within. You also have the option to branch out into more specialized financial areas based on your interests, like financial advising and personal banking.

You'll also gain valuable financial skills to use in your own life or in other job areas. Bank tellers are highly knowledgeable in cash management and financial products (loans, credit cards, investments, etc.). They may not earn the highest amount, but they understand how to use it wisely.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.