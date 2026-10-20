People Who Get Taken Advantage Of At Work Usually Put Up With 5 Crappy Things They Shouldn't

Employees with years of experience navigating office politics don’t always know when work is turning toxic. A positive work environment depends on the people you work with, especially your team's leadership. Leadership coach Phillip Holmes shared various ways to know if your manager is treating you or your team poorly.

People who get taken advantage of at work usually put up with these crappy things:

1. Ignoring burnout: They dismiss you when you’re stressed and diminish signs of burnout

U.S. corporate culture demands a lot from workers. The overarching expectation is that employees give their all without being taken care of in return.

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Burnout at work is common, driven by intense, unforgiving schedules and a general attitude that makes work your main focus. Exhaustion and low productivity are symptoms of burnout, but other subtle signs show you’re heading toward a major crash.

Psychologist Dr. Julie Smith shared indicators of imminent burnout, starting with feeling disconnected from the people around you. Other signs you're feeling burnt out include procrastinating, avoiding simple tasks, and ignoring self-care routines. Even though burnout is common, the right management support can help you avoid it.

The first step to healing from burnout is acknowledging the situation and asking for a schedule change, whether that’s time off or a rearranged workload. Of course, those tactics require your boss to be on board. If they ignore or downplay your needs, they may be taking advantage of you as an employee.

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2. Excessive workloads: They increase the team’s work without any additional support

If your boss keeps assigning you more and more without help, it’s a clear sign they’re pushing you too hard.

Delegating tasks and splitting the workload can help you manage, but if your boss refuses to offer ways to reduce your stress, they’re taking advantage of you.

3. Unrealistic deadlines: They set deadlines you can’t meet without taking PTO or holidays into consideration

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A good manager knows employees have lives outside work, including family obligations and time to recharge.

When a boss assigns important tasks, they should consider timing and structure deadlines around the holiday season and people’s time off. Ignoring that employees can’t always be on call is a major indicator that your boss is using you to their advantage.

4. Holiday pressure: They use unrealistic deadlines to pressure employees to work on holidays or cancel their scheduled leave

A boss who takes advantage of their workers will use these deadlines to pressure people to work during vacation time or even cancel their time off.

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While work holds value and can give people a sense of meaning, it’s not the only part of our existence. A boss who understands you have responsibilities outside of work respects you and your time.

On the other side of the spectrum, bosses who take advantage of you will put undue pressure on you to make work your primary focus, even when their demands aren’t manageable or realistic. Setting clear workplace boundaries is self-care, and everyone deserves it.

5. Unpaid overtime: They don't offer additional pay or paid time off

"Know your worth" is a common self-help mantra, but it's an essential sentiment at work.

You are paid to do a job, and each hour you spend doing that work has a value. When you work beyond your contractually obligated hours without pay, your job is essentially stealing from you. A boss who takes advantage of you will make you think being available during off-hours is the only way to stay in the company's good graces, and doing it willingly without additional pay is the cherry on top.

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The truth is, you likely won't be rewarded, so for your health and well-being, it's best to stick to your boundaries or find another job. It's okay to say no at work.

If your boss is showing these red flags and your job satisfaction is starting to suffer, it's time to step back. You don't want to create a hostile environment or an acrimonious relationship with management, but that doesn't mean you have to let them take advantage of you.

Setting clear boundaries and also offering solutions when you need to say no can help you create the balance you need and deserve.

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Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis, and everything related to the entertainment industry.