Gen Z Gets Seriously Stressed Out By Bosses Who Have 8 Old-Fashioned Expectations Of Them

Gen Z is quickly discovering that not every boss is on the same page when it comes to what is expected of them. Younger workers value flexibility and a healthy work-life balance, but many managers still hold onto workplace expectations that they think would have been better left in the past.

Requests or demands to adopt certain work habits Gen Z sees as completely outdated can leave them feeling frustrated and misunderstood. They're not willing to accept that being a good employee means devoting their entire life to a job, and the thought that their bosses think they should often makes them incredibly anxious.

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Gen Z gets really stressed out by these old-fashioned work expectations that their bosses have of them:

1. Putting work before their personal lives

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Some older bosses still believe that a dedicated employee should put their job ahead of just about everything else. They might expect someone to cancel plans and stay late simply because something needs to get done.

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Younger workers are more likely to see a balance between work and life as essential, not a special perk. They want to do their job well, but they also want time for friends, hobbies, family, and, you know, actually enjoying themselves.

2. Working late without overtime

Speaking of working late, certain managers still operate under the idea that employees should be happy to stay long after the day ends, whether they're getting paid for the extra time or not. They might see it as being a team player and proving that someone is committed to the role.

But Gen Z doesn't necessarily buy into the idea that a company's poor planning should be everyone else's unpaid problem. They expect their time to be respected. While they're not opposed to going the extra mile occasionally, resentment can build when staying late is an unspoken requirement.

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3. Respecting authority and not questioning decisions

Employees were long expected to follow directions and avoid asking too many questions. Now, in the eyes of older employers, the person in charge should make decisions, and everyone else is just supposed to go along with it.

Gen Z approaches authority differently. They want to understand why things are being done a specific way. It's usually not meant to be disrespectful or difficult. They may just have suggestions or believe there's a better path to get something done.

4. Insisting they earn their place before moving up

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Some bosses think employees need to put in years of hard work and loyalty before they're allowed to ask for more responsibility or a promotion. Younger workers have historically started at the bottom and patiently waited their turn to climb the ladder, and they see no reason to change that.

For Gen Z, that old-school way of career growth can feel pretty discouraging, especially when they're already bringing valuable skills and fresh ideas to the table. When management starts treating advancement like something to earn, this generation might wonder whether they should stick around at all.

5. Abiding by traditional dress codes

Older bosses might have rigid expectations about what employees should wear to look professional. They sometimes uphold outdated rules about hair, makeup, and tattoos.

When the actual work has very little to do with someone's personal style, this can feel too restrictive to Gen Z. They understand that certain workplaces call for a more polished appearance, but they also care about being comfortable and expressing their individuality.

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6. Never disagreeing with management

In some workplaces, challenging management can come across as an insult rather than a normal part of working with other people. Old-fashioned bosses are used to employees nodding along with their every decision, and they expect younger generations of workers to keep doing the same.

All Gen Z wants is their perspective to count for something. They may question a policy or point out when something isn't working with the intention of trying to help. When managers react badly to disagreement, it can make employees feel like there's no point in sharing their ideas.

7. Being available after hours

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Certain older bosses think workers should still answer emails, respond to messages, and take work calls after they've clocked out for the day. Being reachable around the clock is viewed as dedication to managers with a more traditional mindset.

Younger generations place a bigger emphasis on separating their personal and professional lives in their free time. Once the workday ends, they want to relax and enjoy time away from their screens. At some point, they have to set that boundary to keep from burning out.

8. Spending time working in the actual office

Working in person and putting in hours is the key to looking like a good employee, according to some bosses. They might equate sitting at a desk from nine to five with being productive, regardless of how much of the work could easily be done from home.

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Gen Z wants their work to be judged by quality, not the amount of time they spend in the office. They don't really see why they have to commute every day just to sit at a desk and do meaningless tasks. Arbitrary rules like this can be annoying to this generation.

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.