What You're Missing If You Don't Attend The Helpers & Healers Summit 2024

Embarking on the path of creating your own healing and helping practice is a journey of empowerment and self-discovery. It's a venture into the realms of compassion, resilience, and purposeful action.

In a world filled with challenges and opportunities alike, building such a practice offers not only the chance to make a positive impact on others but also to cultivate personal fulfillment and growth.

But where do you start? How do you begin?

YourTango Experts has created a free educational summit you can attend from the comfort of your home. It's a five-day track where you will have access to videos, worksheets, e-books, and more.

The program is filled with powerful and successful voices in the healing industry. From the Founders of Imago Relationship Therapy to a Master Class in PACT, this summit can be the first stepping stone to making your practice thrive!

The Healers & Helpers Summit Program

Day One: February 14, 2024

Invocation: Welcome to The Healers & Helpers 2024 Summit

Led by YourTango's CEO and Founder Andrea Miller.

Transforming a Nation Through a Return to Love

Interview with Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson.

Become a World-Class Psychotherapist, Improve Your Work-Life Balance, and Take Care of Your Emotional Well-Being

Interview with Clinical Psychologist and TedTalk favorite Dr. Guy Winch.

Build a Mission-Driven Business and a Passionate Following

Talk with entrepreneur, best-selling author, speaker, coach, and advocate for survivors of childhood trauma Michael Unbroken.

Life and Love Lessons Learned Through a Legendary Career of Adventure, Research, and Passion

Talk with America's most prominent anthropologist and the author of six internationally best-selling books on the science of romantic love Dr. Helen Fisher.

The Power of Video Marketing for Building Your Influence

Interview with Augmen Media founder Jonathan Oustaev, former head of social media for lifestyle and obstacle course racing brand Spartan Race.

Day Two: February 15, 2024

Find Your Niche and Build Your Brand in the Therapy and Coaching Space

Talk with relationship therapist, coach, and “Love Talk Live” host on LA Talk Radio Jaime Bronstein.

Unlock the Power of "Yes, and..." for Connection and Healing in Helping Yourself and Others

Interview with David Ahearn who is the author of the book "Happy Accidents", and teaches organizations the secrets of 'Yes And' which helps improve group performance.

How to Market Yourself and Your Services as a Therapist or Coach

Interview with Growth Leader at Heard, Michael Fulwiler, an all-in-one financial solution for therapists that combines software and human support to handle bookkeeping, taxes, payroll, and more.

From Missionary to Mission-Driven Coach: How to Turn Your Own Trauma into a Powerful Coaching Business

Talk with international speaker, author, and educator who has worked with sex trafficking survivors for the last decade Amy Joy.

Deep Self-Design: An Empathy-Based Practice for Working with Clients and Organizations

In a discussion with Sunni Brown a social entrepreneur, bestselling author, keynote speaker, fluent collaborator, and seasoned facilitator.

Build Your Healing Business Legacy and Scale Your Impact

Talk with Helen LaKelly Hunt & Harville Hendrix the founders of Imago Relationship Therapy.

Day Three: February 16, 2024

Relationship Essentials: The Timeless Forces that Shape Our Lives

A discussion with Larry Michel (AKA “The Love Shepherd”) the founder of the Institute of Genetic Energetics, Master ERP™, and host of "The Love Matters Podcast".

How to Scale a Thriving Health Business to Heal Trauma, Reduce Stress, and Improve Emotional Wellness

Interview with Samantha Skelly an entrepreneur, motivational speaker, author, breathwork facilitator, and emotional eating expert.

Unlock the Power from Your Personal Journey to Create Safe Spaces and Foster Genuine Connections with Your Clients

Talk with former actress, writer, producer, and current therapist and speaker on issues of sexuality Dr. Ava Cadell.

How to Prioritize Your Professional Ambitions, Develop Your Niche and Thrive

In a discussion Dr. Cortney Warren a psychologist, author, and speaker who specializes in self-deception, eating disorders, and relationships.

A Lovestyle Business: Partnering with Your Partner to Build a Thriving Coaching Business

Interview with Orna & Matthew Walters who have been soulmate coaches for over a decade.

Elevate Your Communication with a TED Talk Master

Talk with Dr. James “Jim” Taylor who co-owns Taylor and Taylor Education Consultants and is the founder and president of a nonprofit civic organization called Black Men United for Children and Humanity.

Creating Impactful Content Through Emotional Resonance and Authenticity

A discussion with Eli Hardwood an author, licensed therapist, and expert on attachment research on a mission to help make the world a better place, one relationship at a time.

Day Four: February 17

How to Use a Tantric Healing Practice To Heal Yourself and Your Relationships

Interview with Shawn Roop the founder of Tantra Quest and Tantric wisdom-based personal counseling.

Coaching Through Vibe: Leverage the Power of Healing Retreats and Experiences

Talk with healing coach, guide, facilitator, actress, writer, producer, and photographer Chenoa Maxwell.

Where Coaching Meets Cancer: How to Help Clients Move from Surviving to Thriving

In discussion with Shariann Tom the founder & president of The Cancer Journey Institute, 5-time cancer survivor, certified professional co-active coach, and master cancer journey coach.

How to Grow a Thriving Health Business to Heal Trauma, Reduce Stress, and Improve Emotional Wellness

Interview with Dr. 1Drea Pennington Wasio a trauma-trained integrative physician and psychedelic therapist, bestselling author, and TED speaker.

Practicing Psychedelic Healing Work: Ketamine-Assisted Therapy

Talk with Psychedelic journey guide, licensed mental health counselor, and therapist at Rocky Mountain Counseling Services Monica Ramunda.

How to Leverage the Power of Hypnotherapy and Coaching to Relieve Trauma and Unlock Human Potential

A discussion with Michele Molitor a transformational coach, hypnotherapist, and speaker on releasing toxic stress and anxiety to create a purposeful life and career with dignity.

How to Become a Successful, Published Author in the Traditional Publishing Landscape

Interview with Vice President and Literary Agent at Trident Media Group Literary Agency Mark Gottlieb.

Day Five: February 18, 2024

The Business of Healing and Comparison Culture: Closing

Led by YourTango's CEO and Founder Andrea Miller.

Healing Through Psychedelics and the Power of Psilocybin

Talk with Tiffany Hurd a microdosing and plant medicine mentor who teaches the use of psychedelics within an intentional framework.

How to Help Your Clients Build the Lasting, Loving Relationships They Deserve

Interview with Dr. Terry Real a New York Times bestselling author and creator of Relational Life Therapy.

PACT Therapy Masterclass

Led by Dr. Stan Tatkin a clinician, author, researcher, teacher, and developer of A Psychobiological Approach to Couple Therapy (PACT).

How to Help People Love and Be Loved, and Transform through Grief

In discussion with Dr. Laura Berman a world-renowned sex, love, and relationship therapist, leading expert, educator, and bestselling author.

How to Become a Recognized Expert and Learn to Balance the Intense Pressures of Success)

