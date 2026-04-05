Study Reveals How Remote Workers Lose $22,000 Of Their Paychecks Each Year By Staying Home

While working from home offers a lot of flexibility, the decision to stay remote can cost people a significant chunk of their income. Data from ZipRecruiter showed there is a pretty big difference between salaries for remote and in-office workers.

Remote work has provided major benefits for employees’ work-life balance and helped them save money on commuting costs. Yet, many companies have issued return-to-office mandates, forcing workers to go back to an antiquated way of working, one they thought had gone by the wayside. To keep employees in these less desirable roles, companies are increasing paychecks.

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Remote workers lose $22,000 in pay each year for the convenience of working from home.

In 2023, the average in-office salary advertised in job postings was $59,085. A year later, American companies were offering higher paychecks to people willing to come to the office, advertising an average of $82,037 for in-person positions, a 33% increase in income. Data from 2024 shows that, on average, fully remote workers were paid $75,327.

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Some employees prefer working on a hybrid model and going into the office a few days a week, yet data shows that their income also takes a hit for that decision. A hybrid worker's average wage is $59,992, which is about $22,000 lower than someone who has an in-person role.

Workers who’ve moved from fully remote work to being in-office full-time got a 29.2% pay bump.

Employers are offering more money to in-office workers as a way to compensate for the loss of flexibility that comes from giving up remote work. The chief economist at ZipRecruiter, Julia Pollak, noted, “Employers who cannot compete on flexibility will have to compete more aggressively on pay ... The conclusion is that people demand higher pay increases for fully in-office jobs."

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Even though it means making less money, employees aren't willing to give up the benefits of remote work.

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A Gallup survey found that just 21% of jobs considered "remote-capable" are fully in-office now. Meanwhile, 26% are fully remote, and 52% are hybrid.

There are various reasons people prefer working from home. Statistics show that these employees tend to save about $12,000 a year on commuting, clothing, and food costs. It is less than $22,000, but it's something. Remote employees have also reported lower levels of stress than those working in-office and decreased rates of burnout. That's not surprising given how comforting it feels not to have to leave an environment deemed safe and familiar.

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You can't really assign a monetary value to your mental health. A lot of workers think a decrease in pay is worth it if they're able to work from home under less stressful conditions, even if there's still roughly a $10,000 discrepancy between the money they lose and the money they save.

Because employees would rather stick with remote work, bosses have to give them a reason to get back in the office.

Workers have placed a premium on the flexibility that working from home provides, while employers seem to be stuck in an outdated mindset that people are more productive when they’re physically in an office.

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"Among some employers, there can be a perception that remote workers are less productive," Pollak said, adding that many bosses want people back in the office because they’re "psychologically and financially invested in their corporate real estate.”

There seems to be an ever-widening gap between what employers want and what their employees want. It's not surprising that most workers want to avoid the office, especially since they've seen how beneficial working from home can be.

Offering an increase in pay is one way to smooth over workers’ discontent at being required to go into the office, though one has to wonder if the money is worth the trade-off for the ease that remote work provides.

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Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.