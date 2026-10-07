3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Very Lucky Era On October 8, 2026

On October 8, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering a very lucky era. When Neptune squares Lilith, this luck comes to us in unexpected ways, but ultimately, we are ready for it.

This is a good day in general, but for these astrological signs, it's exceptional. We are using the power of our minds to attract the best, in terms of happiness and wealth. Lilith's energy helps us see that we are worth only the very best, and so our good luck takes the form of whatever we think is best for ourselves.

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1. Gemini

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Even though this transit is squared, which sometimes brings on a negative tone, you're able to use it to your advantage, Gemini. Neptune square Lilith helps you see something in your life more clearly.

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If you didn't see it before, you see it now, and it's the very thing that changes your luck from average to outstanding. This transit works on your intuition, and you always trust that, don't you?

You may find yourself in a situation that requires you to act fast and smart on Thursday. It's this kind of spontaneous moment that you do your best work. What's more, this is only the beginning of your lucky streak. Enjoy!

2. Libra

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When good luck shows up, you know it, and you take full advantage of it, Libra. This is mainly because you don't doubt its existence. You don't look a gift horse in the mouth, so to speak. You acknowledge it as real.

When Neptune squares Lilith on Thursday, you're once again able to set aside your doubts. What you're witnessing right now seems to be almost too good to be true; however, you decide to go with that instinct. Why question a good thing?

You'll find that your luck is about to improve, and so much of that hinges on the idea that you are now allowing it to be real. You see yourself as a lucky person, and really, that makes all the difference. On October 8, you're letting yourself experience it, and it works.

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3. Pisces

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Well, Pisces, it definitely seems like it's your turn for good news. You may find that it literally comes to you in the mail on Thursday. When Neptune squares Lilith, the forces of positivity are making their way straight to your door.

Though squares aren't usually the best sign in astrology, this one is here to help you. It allows you to discern whether or not the good news that comes your way is real. Sure, you're skeptical, and you should be. However, you should also be open, because this day's news is awesome.

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You're used to living inside your head, so trusting what's out there doesn't come naturally to you. But still, you need to keep an open mind this time, because your luck has just made a move for the better. Trust what's happening and let yourself enjoy it. This is long overdue.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.