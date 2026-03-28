Life Finally Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After March 29, 2026

After March 29, 2026, life finally starts getting better for three zodiac signs. Mercury is direct, and so is our thinking.

Have no fear! While the world around us seems to be trying its best to take us down, we know in our hearts that we are going to be fine. We are clearheaded and on top of things. We have a choice right now, and the only way we're going to figure out how to get past the negativity of the times is by being clear of mind and positive in spirit.

Advertisement

For these astrological signs, it's about cutting to the chase, so to speak. We are here to love. It's that simple. When we see that this is our main objective as human beings, we act on this impulse. It's all about giving, receiving, and sharing the love.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

During this lovely day, a certain annoying obstacle is leaving your life for good, Aries. This has you feeling overjoyed, as it's been troubling you for far too long.

Sometimes that's all you need to rev up the engines. You feel good and at ease. Life is getting better, and you're ready to set an example for others. Clarity is restored, and you're happy to play this game called life.

With the obstacle out of the way, everything becomes clearer and more defined on Sunday. You know what you want, and now, you're ready to make it happen, and the universe supports your supercharged focus.

Advertisement

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

What really inspires you the most on Sunday is that there seems to be no filter between you and the words you hear from friends and other important people in your life. It's as if the truth is here, and it's setting you free.

This kind of clarity allows you to get right to the point with these people. You aren't here to waste your time or anyone else's. You understand that time is fleeting, and you want to take action now.

Advertisement

You're feeling directed and joyous. That is mainly because you know where you want to take yourself, and you know what your goal is. No more floundering around, wondering when it's all going to happen. You're in charge now, Gemini, and you're making it happen for yourself.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On Sunday, you finally see how to refine your goals, and this brings you an immense amount of joy. You have enormous and lofty aspirations, Capricorn. That's great, but sometimes, it takes you off course, and then, you end up doing nothing.

On March 29, however, you're seeing exactly what you need to do and what you must eliminate from your life. You also know how to proceed, and proceeding is what makes you happiest.

You want to live your life loving what you do, and this is how you're able to achieve that goal. You're slimming down the excess and going for what is possible, rather than impossible. This allows your life to improve greatly.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.