3 Zodiac Signs Enter An Inspiring New Era Starting On March 13, 2026

Three zodiac signs enter an inspiring new era that starts on March 13, 2026. The universe has us set up to take powerful action, and we're no longer in waiting mode.

It's time to tap into the brilliant ideas that we have kept on the back burner for far too long. No more messing around. We believe in our dreams, and we're done waiting for the OK from anyone else. It's go time!

On Friday, inspiration hits these astrological signs especially hard. This is when we move as a force towards goodness and positivity. We've learned many lessons, and now, we are going to apply them well. Welcome to an inspiring new era, zodiac signs!

1. Aries

You are moving fast on Friday, Aries. You just can't sit around with the mega inspiration you have right now. You need to manifest it as something great. To do anything else would be a complete waste. This is so very you, Aries. When days like this present themselves to you, you're on it. You don't hesitate. You move quickly and with determination.

On March 13, you're creating your own destiny, and you like it. Your extreme inspiration shows up as part of your purpose. There is no doubt about what you're up to. You know what you want and how to make it happen. You even know how to improve on it once you get there. You're entering an inspiring new era, and you plan to make the most of it.

2. Leo

Your creativity is at an all-time high on Friday, Leo. It feels like whatever you do in this realm is meant to be. You feel important and as though you have something good and worthy to contribute. And, you do. You have visions of the future and want to strive toward those visions, but the present is where the real creativity takes place.

Your heart tells you what is right and what is wrong. Listen to it, because you're entering an inspiring new era on March 13. Go for it with all the love in your heart. The truth is, Leo, your inspiration is all about love and compassion, and what inspires you today is peace.

3. Pisces

On Friday, you have a clear vision that is ready for you to materialize, Pisces. You know exactly what this feeling of exhilarating inspiration is all about, and you aren't going to let it pass you by. You simply refuse. You take action on March 13, and you make things happen.

As you continue, you start to notice that others are quite pleased with what's going on. So, this day has you making others feel good, too. Because you believe in yourself and your vision, you take this inspiration all the way to the top. You are extremely powerful during this day, and what happens now has lasting positive results. You are entering an inspiring new era, and it suits you, Pisces. Nicely done.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.