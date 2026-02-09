Deep Love Arrives For 5 Zodiac Signs Once Venus Enters Pisces On February 10, 2026

Deep love arrives for five zodiac signs once Venus enters Pisces on February 10, 2026. Venus in Pisces is in its exaltation and functioning with so much power, especially with Saturn entering Aries.

February is a potent month because an eclipse occurs on February 17. However, Venus in Pisces feels like a much-needed calm before the storm. Saturn won’t suppress Venus. Instead, Venus will be able to shine brightly, which is a wonderful thing, especially with the intense planetary shifts happening.

Venus in Pisces brings harmony, new friendships, and love. The transit shows us how beautiful the world is and can make us more compassionate with those around us. This is also a good productive energy for creative people as Venus expands the mind, fuels our imagination, and helps us dream without limits.

1. Pisces

Pisces, you experience a spellbinding moment with Venus entering your sign, bringing you opportunities for prosperity and deep love. Doors are opening after all the hard work you’ve done while Saturn was in your sign over the last several years. Finances, relationships, and achieving goals are a lot easier now as long as you have a plan in mind.

Venus in your sign also solidifies and strengthens the relationship that you have with yourself. Venus brings a treasure trove of gifts that unlock memories and past events. What makes this transit so much more meaningful is that Saturn is no longer be in your sign after February 13, which lets Venus shine in all its glory.

Venus in your sign is medicinal, allowing you to break free from the past and incorporate nourishment and a focus on self-care. While Saturn has taught you resilience and had you centered on building your armor, Venus adds vulnerability and kindness. This is a reparative moment for you, also teaching you about your value system, what you hold dear, and the changes you want to incorporate in your future.

2. Taurus

Because Venus is your ruler, Taurus, her time in Pisces is extremely important because it teaches you a lot about the deep love in your friendships. Venus offers opportunities for reconciliation and getting back to the way things were, especially if there was a falling out. You experience a reset with your connections as you contemplate the next steps.

For those who are creatives, this is a time to rediscover your muses. Venus in Pisces illuminates and teaches you new perspectives. If you've been experiencing writer's block, Venus helps shatter any blockages, bringing new imaginative qualities to the work you’re currently engaged with.

Having Venus in this part of your chart also grants you a lot of patience and helps you make plans for the future. A lot of hard work is connected with this energy because while Venus in Pisces can make you dream big, bringing many ideas, you also need to learn how to be more anchored. Focus on planning and patiently building your craft. Take the time to learn and develop your base so that you can continue to excel during the next three weeks.

3. Gemini

As a Mutable sign, Venus in Pisces is important because this energy helps you to become more aligned with your goals, especially within your career sector. Saturn in Pisces may have felt like a battlefield. You worked hard, you may have been challenged by others, and you may have been pushed to take on more responsibilities that you did not want. Nevertheless, you powered through. Now you may feel more comfortable with leadership roles.

But things will change now that Venus is in this position, bringing the changes that you’ve hoped for as you set your sights on greater things now that Saturn will not be pressuring you as much. After enduring the tempest, you are now moving through clear skies and can see the Sun. Navigating this energy feels easier, and you will benefit from making practical decisions since Venus in Pisces wants to dream without planning.

You're inspired to travel and expand your horizons. While you feel more in charge and in control, Venus in Pisces brings back and ignites a flame within you.

4. Virgo

Venus in Pisces feels like a dream, Virgo. While Saturn was in your relationship sector for the past few years, love may have lost some of its meaning. However, with Venus in this part of your chart, it is going to have you redefine how you view love in your life.

For those in a relationship, Venus strengthens your existing bond with your partner. Single folks may have felt more jaded while Saturn was in Pisces, but now Venus brings new people and could alleviate the stress from dating. You pour more love into yourself, as you could also potentially become more independent. Prepare to meet new people because Venus elevates your charm and magnetism as the planet of love and beauty transforms your aura. People are more curious about you.

If love is not on your mind, Venus still helps you to make alliances in the career sector. It also connects you with the fields you are passionate about. Venus gets you on track to achieve what you desire in the next several years.

5. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, your home life is transformed with Venus in Pisces bringing support and clearing the fogginess from the Neptune transit. It is helping you to build after the intensity of the Saturn in Pisces transit.

Venus in this position helps you continue to focus on the seeds you’ve planted. It helps you to bring peace and harmony to your home. If you’ve had conflicts with family members, you are able to move on from them now. If you’re willing to reconcile, you will be doing so during the next several weeks.

Venus also connects you with your creative energy. You could transform your home or office space. This is a time where you focus on bringing comfort and luxury to the world where you have your privacy. Venus in Pisces can make you a homebody and will have you setting your goals for accomplishing more.

Venus in Pisces elevates your finances because you’re going to be putting in so much work during this transit, but it’s going to be slow. Focus on being more methodical and don’t rush. Get ready to build and regain control of your destiny.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.