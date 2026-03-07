3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On March 8, 2026

On March 8, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune. The relief is outstanding, and it comes as a big surprise for many of us.

This good fortune could be financial, or it may just be a bit of personal good news. Either way, this unexpected bout of luck changes the course of these astrological signs' lives. The best part is that we hold on to what we learn on Sunday, so this is only the beginning.

Advertisement

Chiron is known as the wounded healer, and its energy both heals and inspires. On Sunday, we're able to see our luck and good fortune as an opportunity. This is when we make some serious progress in our lives.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You've been through a lot, Leo, and you've taken away a few incredible lessons. On March 8, you find that those lessons really come in handy right about now.

You may not be aware of the luck and good fortune that's heading your way, but you are certainly grateful in advance. That's just your nature, Leo. You're open to goodness, and therefore, goodness appears. It's the Law of Attraction, and you know how to use it in your favor.

It's as if the good fortune you experience on Sunday pays exclusive attention to your inner child. A lifelong dream is about to come true, and that is so exciting, Leo! You deserve it.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

The biggest and most unexpected fortune you receive during this transit encourages you to stop putting yourself down, Virgo. Now that's progress. You have finally silenced your inner critic, and once you get a taste of self-love, you understand what all the fuss is about.

Here's the thing: people in your life love you and have been trying to tell you for years that you're fine just as you are. You don't need to do anything but be yourself, Virgo. There's no need to hide or change yourself to fit into someone else's mold.

Advertisement

The beauty of this day is that the good fortune you receive isn't about money. It's about self-discovery and knowing that you are enough, just the way you are. After all, the way you are happens to be totally fab, Virgo. Embrace authenticity, and luck follows.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

It takes you a while before you officially let go of certain mental and emotional wounds, Aquarius. You have always processed things according to your own clock. That's OK.

What's interesting about this healing Chiron energy is that it's working according to your personal timetable. The luck and good fortune that show up on Sunday help you finally let go of that one awful memory.

Who needs anymore awful in their lives? Certainly not you, and certainly not if you want to experience love and happiness. This is a time of personal growth, Aquarius, and any awfulness ends on this day. You are now optimistic and ready for a beautiful future. Luck and good fortune are heading your way.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.