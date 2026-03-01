3 Zodiac Signs Experience Karmic Protection On March 2, 2026

On March 2, 2026, three zodiac signs experience karmic protection. As they say, what goes around comes around.

At one point, we worried about this, that, and the other thing. It seemed like we had no choice but to constantly worry and become distracted by the thousand and one things that might happen. Well, no more.

On Monday, all of that insecurity and self-doubt takes a permanent rest for three zodiac signs. Things improve once we decide to stop worrying about things we can't control. We're no longer stuck. We are karmically protected, and we mean to do something with this newfound power.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Oh, what a relief this day is, Gemini. On Monday, you finally realize that so much of what you had on your mind was both worthless and centered in a past that no longer exists. You were neurotic and afraid, and now, that feeling is null and void.

You now understand that peace of mind is part of the karmic plan. You're not just here to feel insecure, Gemini. It's time to stop worrying and move on.

You've gotten past it, and now it's time to stand on your feet and celebrate your own existence. You don't have the time to live in insecurity any longer, Gemini. Claim what's really yours and live your life to the fullest. The universe has your back.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

On March 2, you finally start feeling good again, Taurus. Hooray! Like most people, you spend a little too much time indulging in negative feelings. It's OK, as long as you snap out of it.

During this day, you allow yourself that feeling of calm, without questioning if it's real or not. It's real, and so are you. The time for insecurity has passed, Gemini. You are karmically protected, and it's time to move on to bigger and better things.

You've been insecure and upset about certain things for a while now, but this day helps you snap right out of it. Once you're on the other side, there's no looking back. Take this as a win, Taurus. Embrace positivity, and leave your insecurity in the past where it belongs.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

The most beautiful thing is about to happen to you on this day, Libra. You are going to stop comparing yourself to others. Sure, you keep a host of people in your mind that you look up to. You can continue to do that, without feeling like you need to live up to the standard they set.

You've dulled yourself so that you can fit in. No more! On Monday, the typical Libra people-pleaser qualities get dialed way down. You now see yourself as valuable just as you are.

It's time to release that insecure feeling of not fitting in or not living up to someone else's standards. That mentality does you no good, so drop it like a hot potato, Libra. You are karmically protected, so why not be your authentic self?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.