Hard Times Are Finally Over For 3 Zodiac Signs After February 19, 2026

After February 19, 2026, hard times are finally over for three zodiac signs. The Waxing Crescent Moon in Aries has us feeling strong and unbreakable.

We've gone through a lot, and have been wondering when it's all going to end. Well, we are upon that day, right now. Finally! The Aries Moon helps us cope with what we've gone through and toughen up so that we can make the hard times officially go away. On Thursday, we're refusing to give in to what we can't tolerate. Hard times, be gone!

Advertisement

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

The hard times aren't always about what's going on in the outside world, Libra. Sometimes, the issues you face are at home, in your personal and possibly romantic relationship. Either way, this is the day that things smooth out.

Advertisement

During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Aries, you and this other person are able to confront the imbalance in your relationship. Not only that, but you are both willing to do whatever is needed to restore it.

During this lunar transit, you and your person create realistic boundaries that help nurture your relationship. You gain self-respect, and this helps you dissolve whatever obstacles stood in your way. You feel good on this day, Libra. The hard times are finally over.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sagittarius, the hard times you've been experiencing are related to relationship issues. On February 19, you find that thinking deeply about what you're going to say works much better than blurting out any old qualm. Through thoughtful communication, you can fix things completely.

This day requires calm, but it also needs you to think before speaking. You're a great thinker, Sagittarius, so that should not be hard. Yet, the Aries Moon tends to bring an impulsive energy. Remember, if you want the hard times in your relationship to end, then quiet is key.

Take a minute to pause and think. Then, seek to resolve what's going on. During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Aries, listening is especially important. Work with your person to smooth things out, and trust that the hard times are coming to an end.

Advertisement

3. Taurus

Design: YourTango

On February 19, you get to release some long-pent-up frustration, Taurus. This is because you finally get the chance to air out something that has been on your mind for far too long.

The best part is that you are listened to and taken seriously. For you, Taurus, this means everything. Sometimes you feel like there are people in your life who are simply too distracted to care. That's not the case on this day, during the Waxing Crescent Moon in Aries.

Advertisement

During this lunar transit, you see clearly who is on your side and who is more into themselves. That's OK. Knowing is everything. The relief you get from this is huge, and it feels like much-needed closure. The hard times are finally over, Taurus, and you won't be going back.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.