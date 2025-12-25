Your Daily Tarot Horoscope Is Here For Friday, December 26

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for Friday, December 26, 2025. The Sun and Mercury remain in Capricorn, reinforcing themes of responsibility and structure. The Moon is in Pisces, reminding you that it's OK to dream, but you want to have a plan in place to get where you want to go.

Friday's collective tarot card for everyone is the Star, a card about spiritual renewal and renewed faith. You won't get instant results from the work you do now, but keep going. Persistence helps you to remain hopeful and enjoy the process. Today's energy favors optimism that's rooted in dedication and work. Let's explore what else is in store for you, according to your tarot's message.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, December 26, 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Aries: Ten of Wands

Aries, the Ten of Wands tarot card is about feeling overburdened by all the things you have to do right now.

You're carrying more weight than anyone realizes right now, and today makes that obvious to others. You are responsible, but you are ready to delegate tasks and get the help you need. You've been strong for a long time, but now it's time to show strength in the form of rest.

You notice when pressure comes from obligation rather than necessity. Some tasks can wait, and several expectations aren't yours to complete. On December 26, your relief begins when you embrace less as more.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Wands

Your daily tarot card for December 26 is the Nine of Wands, and it talks about resilience.

You exhibit emotional toughness, and you're so close to a breakthrough moment. There are still moments when fatigue makes it challenging for you to stay positive, but you're learning to protect your energy while pushing through.

Today's tarot card reading for December 26 supports pacing rather than forced effort. One thoughtful change can be all you need to finish what you've started wisely.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Gemini: Knight of Wands, reversed

Gemini, the Knight of Wands, reversed tarot, is about feeling stuck, and maybe that has led you to make a lot of decisions to try to change the situation.

On December 26, the message from your tarot is to realize that your energy is scattered, but it's not gone. You're ready to focus, and once you do, momentum and productivity will return.

The advice for you today is to slow down and choose one priority to stick with. When you stop chasing, you see what is there for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Cups

The Ten of Cups tarot is about emotional fulfillment. Your happiness is closer than you think, Cancer, but what you need right now is patience and presence.

Stay focused on the moment and learn to understand the life chapter you're in. Contentment comes to you through emotional control, not ideal conditions.

Today's tarot supports connection with the people you love who also care about you. You can enjoy the moments now and find peace that deepens naturally.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Leo: King of Swords

Leo, the King of Swords tarot, indicates clear thinking, and today, your thoughts start to take shape to help guide your decision-making.

On December 26, restraint meets confidence, and truth finds discernment. Your intellectual leadership steps in when emotions threaten to cloud judgment that could lead to mistakes.

Leo, you take time to think on Friday, and a calm approach proves to be a powerful decision. People listen to you, and you respect yourself enough not to compromise your boundaries.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Virgo: The High Priestess, reversed

The High Priestess, reversed tarot card, is about your intuitive nature, which increases on December 26, when nurtured.

Something you've ignored needs your attention, so rather than drown out your inner voice with busyness, tune in.

You already know what you need to do and what an answer to a question is. The aim for today is to follow through and give in to your instincts.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Libra: Nine of Swords, reversed

Your Friday tarot card is the Nine of Swords, reversed, and it explores the tension you feel when finances aren't going as you'd hope.

However, the mental tension wanes, and there's a sense of relief that follows after a period of worry and self-blame.

You challenge your recurring fears, knowing hard work and careful planning help things to improve. Peace may not arrive overnight, but step by step, you'll make it happen.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: Page of Pentacles

Scorpio, the Page of Pentacles tarot card symbolizes a new beginning. On Friday, you're ready to rebuild something practically. Opportunities to learn, especially in the areas of money or personal growth, present themselves to you.

December 16 favors planning over perfection. Research, practice or quiet preparation brings confidence. What you invest attention in now becomes stable later, and your patience becomes a notable skill you can use intentionally.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Justice

The Justice tarot card represents integrity. Truth matters more than optimism on Friday.

It's time to carefully evaluate each situation you face with honesty and a desire to explore the truth about your role in them.

Taking accountability doesn't diminish your freedom, but it can strengthen it. Integrity becomes your compass for the right choices.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: Two of Swords

On December 26, the Two of Swords tarot indicates a decision that needs to be made. You're standing at a crossroads, and both paths appear purposeful but in different ways.

It's tempting to put off a decision, especially when you feel uncertain. You can ask for more information, Capricorn, especially if you need it. Stillness in a moment of confusion often produces clarity.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Cups, reversed

Aquarius, the Page of Cups, reversed, tarot card is about insecurity, and you may feel a bit sensitive when a season of life feels out of control.

On Friday, creative or reflection activities help you to translate your feelings into understanding. Journal your thoughts on December 26, and know that not every situation requires completion. Some situations happen to help you evolve.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Pisces: The Hanged Man, reversed

Your daily tarot card, the Hanged Man, reversed, is about waiting for others and resisting surrender to the process. You are ready to move on, and the timing could be a reason for your concerns.

On Friday, you experience emotional impatience with how slowly things move forward. You don't want to act hastily, but a part of you struggles with knowing what to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.