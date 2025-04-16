Recruiter Celebrates Woman Landing A $500k Per Year Job By Marrying The Owner — 'There Are Always Ways To Make More Money'

Climbing up the corporate ladder generally takes years of dedication, but one woman found an unconventional shortcut to the top. The woman, who started as a sales rep, bypassed yearly reviews and traditional promotions, and instead married the owner of her company. Along with a ring, she got a new title and a major salary bump.

A recruiter celebrated a woman landing a $500K per year job by marrying the owner.

"A resume client of ours just skyrocketed from $135K to $500K at her company," recruiter Roberta Storey wrote in a LinkedIn post. "How’d she do it? She married the owner. Not. Even. Kidding."

Anatoliy Cherkas | Shutterstock

"She was a sales rep — now she’s Head of Sales Operations," Storey added.

The client in question's takeaway was not to "stress about promotions and job opportunities," because "there are always ways to make more money." Of course, that's easier said than done. The job market is a mess right now, and marriage is not a viable job hunting tactic for everyone.

If you need a new position or a higher salary, stress is often unavoidable. A Resume Genius survey found that 72% of job seekers say that the job search process has negatively impacted their mental health.

The recruiter credited her client's sense of humor and 'people skills' for landing her a husband and a new job.

"In all seriousness, I think her incredible sense of humor sealed the deal," Storey wrote. "So, if the job market’s got you down, maybe it’s time to brush up on your people skills?"

Whether you're aiming for a marriage or a new job (or both), people skills are incredibly valuable. According to Indeed, communication and interpersonal skills are among the top aptitudes that employers look for in job candidates. Whether you work more with customers or colleagues, it's important to be able to build relationships and communicate effectively.

While a sense of humor may not have a place on a resume, it is certainly a good thing to have. Research shows that laughter aids in problem-solving and creativity, and is an effective stress reliever.

Still, others online said this story is a textbook example of nepotism, and one that sets women back.

A screenshot of Storey's LinkedIn post was posted to Reddit's "LinkedIn Lunatics" thread with the title "Literal nepotism celebrated."

In the comments, some people questioned if nepotism is the right word, as the definition is "favoritism (as in appointment to a job) based on kinship," and often refers to children. Regardless, many commenters took issue with the post, claiming that the sentiment is damaging to women.

"Women celebrating someone marrying into power sets us back 200 years," one commenter wrote. "Ah, yes, it’s the dream of every little girl to be recognised in the workplace for how entertaining her colleagues find her," another user joked.

While this woman might not win any "employee of the year" awards, her story certainly proves that career success is not always as predictable as we may think. Maybe this story will encourage you to brush up on your people skills. Or, perhaps, it will remind you not to be so hard on yourself if you are struggling to find a job, as not everyone is traversing the job hunt in the same way.

Erika Ryan is a writer working on her bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is based in Florida and covers relationships, psychology, self-help, and human interest topics.