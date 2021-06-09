Texts Show Hunter Biden Using N-Word Repeatedly In Bizarre Exchange With Lawyer

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, 51, repeatedly used the n-word in newly published, bizarre texts sent to his white $845-per-hour lawyer in late 2018 and early 2019.

The series of messages was obtained by The Daily Mail earlier this week from Hunter’s abandoned laptop, along with a racist meme of his father and former President Barack Obama.

What did Hunter Biden write in his allegedly racist and inappropriate texts to attorney George Mesires?

In the course of their text messages, the president’s son joked with the Chicago lawyer, George Mesires, 52, about Hunter’s “big penis,” and repeatedly called Mesires the n-word.

In one exchange between Hunter Biden and his lawyer on December 13, 2018, the first son wrote: “How much money do I owe you.”

Later, he sent another text that read: “Becaause n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.”

“That made me snarf my coffee,” Mesires responded.

“I just made that phrase up by the way,” Hunter continued. Before adding, “I should have [had] your lineage.”

Mesires wrote back, “Apparently you do.”

To which Hunter replied, “Thats what im saying n—.”

A text exchange from January 2019 shows the two men discussing the more serious topic of philosophy while also bantering back and forth with each other.

“Where do you find unconditional love then, George?” Hunter asked.

“God loves unconditionally. Beau loves you unconditionally. Children are too young to understand what it means. But you will show them,” replied Mesires, mentioning the late Beau Biden.

“There are ideals of unconditional love that serve as proxies. I don’t have many. You. God,” he added.

Hunter wrote back, “OMG n— did you just [use] a fictional character from the imagination of the collective frightened and my dead brothers unconditional love is what I should rely on and my kids aren’t children George.”

Mesires responded, “My parents love was conditioned.”

Hunter replied to the serious conversation with, “My penis’ as of late has been unconditional.”

“That’s why we are searching,” the lawyer wrote back.

Hunter said, “For my penis.”

“And we will always be searching,” Mesires responded.

“Its a big penis George,” Hunter said. “They always find it,” he continued, adding, “And I only love you because you’re black.”

The lawyer shot back, “It’s so annoying when you interject with frivolity.”

Hunter replied “True dat n—,” followed by, “But I’m done my rant.”

The Daily Mail also reported that a meme, dated June 5, 2017, found on Hunter Biden’s laptop that showed his father and former President hugging with the following caption:

“Obama: Gonna miss you, man.

“Joe: Can I say it? Just this once?

“Obama: *sigh* go ahead.

“Joe: You my n—, Barack.”

According to The Daily Mail, an invoice sent by George Mesires to Hunter’s business partner, Mervyn Yan, showed the attorney charging an hourly rate of $845.

How did someone get access to Hunter Biden's laptop?

The laptop in question was supposedly dropped off at a computer repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware with liquid damage by Hunter Biden in April 2019.

The laptop was never retrieved.

The owner of the computer repair shop, John MacIsaac, told reporters that he was almost certain the abandoned laptop belonged to Hunter Biden.

MacIsaac also told reporters that after the laptop had not been picked up for over 90-days, he gave a copy of the hard drive to Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer at the time.

In an interview with CBS News in April, Hunter Biden said that he had “no idea whether or not” the laptop belongs to him.

“There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was the — that it was Russian intelligence,” Hunter stated.

Throughout Biden’s presidency, he and his administration have sought to make racial justice a top priority.

These embarrassing and bizarre texts were released a week after his father President Joe Biden gave a speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma decrying racism on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre.

In his speech, the president said, “The only way to build a common ground is to truly repair and to rebuild. I come here to help fill the silence, because in silence, wounds deepen.”

“And only — as painful as it is, only in remembrance do wounds heal. We just have to choose to remember,” he continued.

Hopefully, Hunter Biden was listening.

As of now, however, despite the fact that #RacistHunter quickly began trending on Twitter, neither Hunter Biden nor his office has commented on the texts.

In addition to their silence, many have also noted that the vast majority of mainstream media outlets, with the exception of Fox News and Forbes, and have remained completely quiet regarding the discovery of their existence.

