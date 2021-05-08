Newlywed Wife Stands By Husband Arrested For Raping Another Woman On Their Wedding Day

A newlywed wife is standing by her husband after he was accused of raping a woman in a hotel in Las Vegas on their wedding day.

Omar Delaney was arrested on Tuesday, April 20, and charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of lewdness. That same morning, the 35-year-old was set to marry his fiancé, known before the marriage as Tamara Rojas.

He posted and paid his own bail and married his wife the following day. She's standing by his side even as more evidence is found and more questions arise as to whether he is innocent or not.

What happened the night of the alleged sexual assault?

Delaney, from Tacoma, Washington, had been out on the Las Vegas Strip on April 19 with his fiancé and some of the wedding guests. Delaney had offered to walk one of the guests to her hotel room to make sure she got back “safe,” according to an arrest report cited by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The guest Delaney walked back was a friend of the soon-to-be bride.

The woman he walked back said her room was next to the bride and groom’s room at the Luxor Hotel & Casino.

According to the arrest report, Delaney followed the woman into her room and began fondling her breasts.

“[She] told Omar, ‘I don't like it,’ and tried to scoot away from Omar,” the report states. “Omar responded, ‘OK.’”

Delaney reportedly left the room before returning and performing sexual acts after removing the woman’s clothing. The woman, who flew into town that same day, said she feared resisting as she worried he could become violent.

Delaney left the room again but returned a few minutes later, climbed on top of her and raped her, according to the report.

The woman said she had three vodka shots throughout the course of the night and felt “tipsy” but did not feel out of control and remained conscious the whole time.

After reportedly going into another wedding guest's hotel room in which she found Delaney, the woman returned to her room and called her mother.

The next morning, on April 20, the woman called the Las Vegas police to report the incident and to press charges, KNTV reported.

What evidence was found against Delaney?

A key to the woman's room was found by police in Delaney’s hotel room. Police determined that it had been used at 12:21 a.m., 12:38 a.m., 1 a.m. and twice at 1:29 a.m., the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Delaney reportedly did not want to speak with detectives until he had spoken with an attorney.

According to the Las Vegas police, key records and surveillance footage were obtained by authorities.

During the investigation, DNA samples were also collected, as reported by 8NewsNow.

Following his arrest hours after police received the call from the accuser, Delaney was taken into the Clark County Detention Center. He later posted his own bail at $10,000 on April 21, which was just hours before he got married to his wife.

What’s next for Delaney in the case and how is his new wife reacting?

As seen on their Facebook, the husband and wife seem to be happy and over the moon, as newlyweds usually are. Both have posted wedding updates to their Facebook pages.

Tamara Rojas, now known as Tamara Delaney, told the Daily Mail that she believes her husband is innocent in the case.

“Im happy to tell you everything after the trail [sic]. She verbally consented and is lying. And yes I am still by my husband’s side,” she said.

She said she believes the woman making the accusations is lying and believes that she consented to the sexual acts that took place.

Her husband, who's accused of sexual assault and lewdness is due back in court for a hearing in Las Vegas, which has been scheduled for July 26.

Tomás Diniz Santos is a writer living in Orlando, Florida. He covers news, entertainment, and pop-culture topics.