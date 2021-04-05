Meghan Markle Rejected Piers Morgan 5 Years Ago — And He’s Still Not Over It

As Piers Morgan prepares to unleash yet another critical tirade against Meghan Markle, we have to ask: What is it going to take for him to realize that she’s just not that into him?

Unfortunately for women, this story is too familiar. You go out for drinks with a guy, it’s not all that special, you leave and decide you don’t really want to see him again.

Then you spend the next few weeks dodging phone calls and ignoring long text messages as he tells you you’re ugly and unworthy of his attention whilst simultaneously demanding that he text you back.

In Meghan Markle’s case, however, Piers Morgan’s choice of soapbox was not DMs or text messages but international television.

He started his vitriol on the UK’s Good Morning Britain and is now taking his anti-Meghan campaign stateside with an upcoming appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox Nation.

Why does Piers Morgan dislike Meghan Markle?

Let’s get one thing very clear here: Morgan’s dislike for Markle stems solely from the fact that she rejected him.

This is neither a matter of loyalty to the British crown nor is this about journalistic integrity. This is the angry deliberations of a man who refuses to learn that women owe him nothing.

Morgan practically admitted to this when he wrote an article that opened with “I was ghosted by Meghan Markle” before writing at length about how his obsession with the actress turned to disappointment when the feelings were not reciprocated.

Morgan is bitter because he presumed he was entitled to Markle’s affections and, when she decided otherwise, his inability to take no for an answer caused him to attack and bully her, ridiculing her whilst using her fame to boost his career.

Morgan’s resentment dates back to 2015 — yes, this is a grudge that has spanned more than half a decade.

Markle and Morgan first connected over Twitter and a year later met in person while the Suits star was in London.

They met at a bar, talked for all of 90 minutes, Morgan says, and parted ways. After saying goodbye, Morgan claims Markle went to a party where she met Prince Harry for the first time.

Needless to say, she never spoke to one of Britain’s most infamous and invasive journalists again.

For most of us rational folk, this would have been the beginning, middle, and end of this story. Maybe you tell your group chat that you were a bit disappointed that no second date was arranged. Maybe you spend the next few months awkwardly avoiding them at parties.

But in the mind of an entitled, privileged, woman-hating bully like Morgan this “problem” can only be remedied by creating a storm of criticism big enough to disguise his bruised ego.

Piers Morgan is why women are afraid to reject men.

His bitterness over Markle’s rejection has snowballed over the years. In 2016 and 2017, Morgan repeatedly referred to Markle as his “friend” as he desperately tried to attract her attention on Twitter.

I've already posted these twice already but more people need to see them pic.twitter.com/3xKj6PkY64 — Carl (@MILINKYO) March 9, 2021

By 2018, he was writing scathing articles branding her a “social climber” and “self-obsessed” — an obsession he clearly shares.

Article continues below

In 2019, he accused her of “playing victim” when she expressed that she wasn’t coping well with public scrutiny.

The next year he said she was a “narcissistic, deluded, whiny brat.”

Then, after Markle’s highly publicized Oprah interview, he reached new heights in his bullying when he told audiences he didn’t believe Markle’s admission about suicidal ideation.

These comments generated backlash from an outraged public and resulted in Morgan’s eventual resignation from Good Morning Britain.

Morgan is the archetype of toxic masculinity and male entitlement in his unforgiving attempts to victimize himself while refusing to accept Markle’s right to say “no.”

By exercising his privilege on a global stage, all while consistently attempting to speak over and silence Markle, Morgan is also communicating a much more dangerous message to other women.

He is telling women their mental health problems are not legitimate. He is telling women they cannot reject men even if they want to. He is telling men that their desires to pursue a woman must always be prioritized over a women’s desire to not be pursued.

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. Catch her covering all things social justice, news, and entertainment.