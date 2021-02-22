6 Biggest Bombshell Allegations Against Woody Allen From The New 'Allen V. Farrow' Documentary

On August 4, 1992, Dylan Farrow — the adoptive daughter of actress Mia Farrow and disgraced director Woody Allen — claimed that her father sexually molested her in their Connecticut home.

Despite a contentious back-and-forth, Allen was never charged with any sort of criminal act, though Dylan Farrow has never changed her story in nearly 30 years.

Now, thanks to a new documentary Allen v. Farrow that premiered on Sunday, February 21, 2021, on HBO, these explosive allegations have been brought back to the forefront — and new allegations have emerged, as well.

Here are the top 6 explosive Woody Allen allegations made in the new HBO documentary, Allen v. Farrow.

These allegations may even shock you.

1. It's helping to sway public opinion against Allen.

The public opinion of Woody Allen seems to be divided between two camps: those that believe he's a genius that's been subjected to a media hit job by his ex, and those who believe that he's an over-rated director whose "canceling" is long overdue.

Since the allegations against Allen were first made public, his career — thankfully — has never fully recovered, and this was before "cancel culture" was a thing.

That said, Allen v. Farrow has done a great job of swaying the public opinion against Allen, with more people falling into the latter aforementioned camp than the former.

woody allen: i’m married to my girlfriend’s daughter. check out my famous film Manhattan where i play a pedophile



society: the man is an enigma. what is truth and what is fiction? it’s impossible to tell — Joey (@joeyviglietta) February 21, 2021

2. Dylan Farrow revealed her father's molestation on camera.

Dylan Farrow first made the sexual molestation claims against her father in a videotaped interview on August 4, 1992.

At the time, Woody Allen claimed that Mia Farrow "brainwashed" her children against him — but then, as now, Dylan Farrow insists she was neither coached nor brainwashed by her mother, and came forward of her own free will.

And before he met Mia Farrow, he had a 'consensual' relationship with a 16 year old that Manhattan is based on. Course, in the movie, the girl is 17 since that was the legal age in NY at the time. Gross. He was 41 when he met the 16 year old. — Katie Root (@katieroot) February 22, 2021

3. Woody Allen had no interest in children until Mia Farrow adopted Dylan Farrow as a baby.

When Woody Allen and Mia Farrow first met at Elaine's restaurant in New York City in 1979, Farrow already had seven children (three biological, four adopted).

At the time, Allen made clear that he had "zero interest in children."

As they became closer, Allen said that he "might be more kindly disposed [to a child] if it was a little blond girl." With this in mind, Mia Farrow set out to adopt Dylan Farrow, who fit the description to a T. In hindsight, this should have been a red flag.

White privilege is letting Woody Allen keep his films playing on HBO MAX, while now running a documentary about his alleged sexual abuse.



He's collecting a check, while simultaneously getting exposed on the same platform. Gross. #AllenVFarrow — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) February 22, 2021

4. Other family members and friends testified in support of Dylan Farrow's claims.

In the new Allen v. Farrow documentary, it was revealed that there were several family members, and friends of the family, that testified in support of Dylan Farrow's claims of sexual molestation by her adoptive father, Woody Allen.

Priscilla Gilman, who once dated Mia Farrow's son Matthew Previn, testified that she witnessed Woody Allen in bed with Dylan Farrow, wearing nothing but his underwear at the time.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Gilman also said that she witnessed Dylan Farrow sucking Woody Allen's thumb — which Dylan Farrow claimed was a "violation" because Allen taught her, with specifics, how to suck his thumb.

Mia Farrow's sister, Tisa, said she once witnessed Woody Allen linger between Dylan Farrow's buttocks when applying sunscreen.

Ethel Person, a psychologist who lived in the same building as Mia Farrow and Woody Allen, testified that Allen's behavior towards Dylan Farrow was "off." Even Mia Farrow, herself, said that she once witnessed Dylan Farrow bury her face in Woody Allen's crotch area at Allen's suggestion.

Woody Allen showed us who he was from the very start. He never hid his disgusting behavior, he just turned it into a circus act that will be immortalized in some form forever because of Hollywood’s obsession with craftsmanship and apathy towards character. #AllenVFarrow pic.twitter.com/YjtNoJexwO — Somebody's Assistant (@Stuckonthe5) February 22, 2021

5. Though the Connecticut prosecutor declined to press charges against Woody Allen, he later said he believed that Dylan Farrow was molested by her adoptive father.

"Although a state’s attorney in Connecticut declined to prosecute Mr. Allen, saying that he wanted to spare Dylan the trauma of a trial, he said he believed she had been molested," reported The New York Times.

Hollywood has to stop glorifying and protecting Woody Allen. #AllenVFarrow — Sage McMack (@McmackSage) February 22, 2021

6. Despite Dylan Farrow never changing her story in more than 25 years, Woody Allen insists the allegations are false.

In response to the Allen v. Farrow documentary, Woody Allen and his wife — and Mia Farrow's adoptive daughter — Soon-Yi Previn issued a statement categorically denying the accusations.

"These documentarians had no interest in the truth. Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods. Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days 'to respond.' Of course, they declined to do so," they said, exclusively, to The Hollywood Reporter.

"As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place. It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO – which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts."

Whenever I see Woody Allen in the news, I think of Mos Def’s lyric: “You can laugh and criticize Michael Jackson if you wanna.

Woody Allen, molested and married his step-daughter. Same press kickin dirt on Michael's name, show Woody and Soon-Yi at the playoff game (holdin hands)” https://t.co/kKdO4aZ01y — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 22, 2021

The open-ended question and conclusion, of course, begs itself: if Woody Allen is telling the truth, and Allen v. Farrow is nothing but a "hatchet job," why doesn't he sue Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, and Mia Farrow all at once?

Certainly, he can prove that his career was damaged — and irreparably so — by these allegations, which is the crux of any libel and slander suit.

So, why does he content himself with simply losing money, cache, and respect while issuing blanket statements with his inappropriately-younger wife?

Sexual abuse of children and minors is incredibly common.

According to the Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network (RAINN), 1 in 9 girls and 1 in 53 boys under the age of 18 have experienced sexual abuse from an adult. Girls are far more likely to be victims of sexual abuse; the organization reports that 82% of all victims under 18 are female.

For more information and resources, visit RAINN.org or call 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, photographer, and publicist whose work has been featured in People, Teen Vogue, Us Weekly, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, and more.