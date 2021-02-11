Inside The 'Abhorrent' Social Media Activity That Got 'The Mandalorian' Star Gina Carano Fired

Gina Carano has been fired from The Mandalorian and dropped by United Talent Agency following social media activity that Lucasfilm called “abhorrent.”

The actress was also widely condemned by the public after her statements on social media made the rounds, and people everywhere were appalled by the content she shared on her Instagram Story.

Why was Gina Carano fired?

It all started after Carano shared an "abhorrent" post to her Instagram Story on Feb. 9.

The 38-year-old actress and former MMA fighter, who played the role of Cara Dune in both seasons of the Disney+ hit show, shared a post on her Instagram story on Tuesday, Feb. 9 that appeared to compare political criticism to the plight of Jewish people during the Holocaust.

The post featured an image of a woman being chased down the street, alongside the words, “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children.”

“Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews.”

It concluded by asking, “How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

did she just compare the holocaust to being a republican .. #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/an3css7Kdr — janet (@djarinculture) February 10, 2021

The story had been deleted from Carano’s account by the next afternoon, but screenshots have been shared across the internet.

Social media users were shocked by the statement.

Many demanded that action be taken against Carano, and the hashtag #FireGinaCarano began trending on Twitter, often tagging Disney+ and Lucasfilm.

Some tweets highlighted the danger of promoting such messages. “This is how history gets erased,” one read, “by making false claims.”

Obviously, “Jews didn't choose to be Jewish, but someone's political views are chosen,” another pointed out.

#FireGinaCarano for her unabashed anti-semitism, transphobia, open support of sedition and insurrection, and COVID denial @disney @starwars — Ian Wilmoth (@CydonPrax) February 10, 2021

On Wednesday, the public’s calls for retribution were answered.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” confirmed a spokesperson for the entertainment company.

“Her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

This is not Carano's first controversy.

Gina Carano has previously been under fire for making fun of mask-wearers during the pandemic, and for falsely alleging voter fraud following the 2020 election.

She was also criticized last year for disrespecting trans people after she added the mock pronouns “beep/bop/boop” to her Twitter bio.

Gina apologized at the time, after apparently being educated on the issue by fellow Mandalorian cast member Pedro Pascal. She wrote that Pascal had “helped me understand why people were putting them in their bios. I didn’t know before but I do now.”

“I won’t be putting them in my bio,” the actress clarified, “but good for all you who choose to.”

These past controversies have resurfaced in the wake of Carano’s recent post. One Twitter user also exposed Gina for liking posts that denied systemic racism, one of which seemed to foreshadow this week’s disturbing sentiment. “You are more likely to be assaulted for being a Trump supporter than your race in America today,” the tweet read.

Some far-right public figures have come out in support of Carano, including Mike Cernovich, who tweeted that “the blacklisting of Gina Carano is proof that the left views anyone who dissents as people who must be destroyed.”

“They want you in gulags,” the political commentator claimed.

However, thousands of others celebrated the consequences of Carano’s actions.

If you're not caught up on this story, Gina Carano mocked people's preferred pronouns, mocked safety measures during a pandemic, and compared being criticized to the holocaust. She made the choice to say these things. Lucasfilm made the choice not to work with her anymore. — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) February 11, 2021

“She made the choice to say these things,” wrote comedian Joseph Scrimshaw in a tweet that has garnered nearly twenty thousand likes at the time of this publication. “Lucasfilm made the choice not to work with her anymore.”

