Bernie Sanders's Coat Is Producing Epic Inauguration Memes, And Social Media Can't Get Enough

It’s been quite a while since we’ve had a major star-studded event, so forgive us for getting a little too excited about Bernie Sanders’s coat at the Inauguration!

Now, look, I think we can all say formal clothing has little to no place in our lives these days.

Most of us can’t even remember the last time we wore anything other than sweatpants to our Zoom meetings.

But it looks like Bernie Sanders took casual-chic a bit too far with his Inauguration Day outfit and social media can’t get enough of it!

Bernie Sander's coat is the talk of the internet.

The cold weather was not going to touch 79-year-old Senator as he donned a winter coat, some wool mittens, and a face mask at the socially-distanced Inauguration ceremony.

Sanders also carried a manila folder down the Capitol steps and while no one is quite sure why, we’re not going to question the accessory choices of a busy man!

Bernie has places to be after this pic.twitter.com/N8fSBHwgZi — astasia (@AstasiaWill) January 20, 2021

Turns out the mittens are more than just an uber-practical winter staple. They were actually a gift from a supporter!

One reporter tweeted, “Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail.”

She also revealed that gloves were made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from plastic bottles. Looks like this climate-conscious Senator is making some environmentally friendly fashion choices.

And if you thought Bernie Sander’s Inauguration Day coat looked familiar, you’re right.

It’s the same coat from his viral “I am once again asking for” meme.

The meme originated from Sanders's campaign video in early 2020 as he called for support in his second run for President. But, like all good viral jokes, it quickly became a trend to edit alternative statements over Sanders's original quote.

So if the Senator thought social media would let him sit inconspicuously at the Inauguration without a single meme, he thought wrong.

Social media has been going crazy for Bernie Sanders’s coat at the Inauguration.

The tweets, memes, and edits have been flooding in about Sanders's winter look. The Vermont native was serving us major "Grandad at a soccer game energy" and taking social-distancing to the max with a completely isolated seat.

Here are some of the best reactions to Senator Sanders's Inauguration Day outfit:

Bernie Sanders is the fashion hero you didn't know you've needed.

In all the inauguration fashion news, let us not overlook Senator Bernie Sanders’ mittens pic.twitter.com/BlZivZ8cMP — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 20, 2021 Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

His socially distanced sit is also a total mood for those of us who run out of steam at parties.

I am once again asking that you not talk to me at parties. pic.twitter.com/b6wzZNv9KG — Obed Manuel (@obedmanuel) January 20, 2021

a person only needs one good coat https://t.co/TYtoS0Hb8h — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) January 20, 2021

Then came the edits of all the locations Sanders looks like he belongs in with this outfit.

Your uncle Bernie stepped out to the bodega for a cream cheese and lox bagel and got trapped at an inauguration. pic.twitter.com/ffqHGCejhS — Lester Kiewit (@lesterkk) January 20, 2021

While Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's Inauguration was one for the history books, we're glad Bernie Sanders could give us a bit of comic relief with his fashion statement at the history-making event.

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. She is a generalist with an interest in lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics.