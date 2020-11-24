New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Accosted By Anti-Mask Hecklers At Family Dinner — Who's His Wife, Tammy Murphy?

“Oh my God, Murphy, you are such a d–k,” a woman screamed at New Jersey governor Phil Murphy in a viral video while he was dining at a Red Bank, New Jersey eatery with his wife, Tammy Snyder Murphy, and their four children. “‘You can go f–k yourself, how’s that? I don’t need a f–king mask. You know why I don’t need a mask? Because there ain’t nothing f–king wrong with me.”

"Not a fan of Murphy," someone tweeted on Twitter, "but this is wrong! He's with his family eating dinner-leave him alone!!!"

Yikes. The anti-mask fiasco prompted interest in Murphy's family and wife — the exact people he was dining with when he was confronted by anti-mask hecklers.

Who is Phil Murphy's wife, Tammy Synder Murphy?

Tammy Synder Murphy is the First Lady of the State of New Jersey.

She is an environmental, health care, and education advocate.

Before her husband took office, she worked as an American Banker for Goldman Sachs.

Where was Tammy Snyder Murphy born?

Tammy Snyder Murphy was born on August 5, 1965 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Her mother and father owned car dealerships for a living. She's currently 55 years old.

Where did Tammy Snyder pursue her education?

Tammy Snyder Murphy attended the University of Virgini and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and English in 1987.

After she completed her degree program, she worked in finance for Goldman Sachs.

Tammy Snyder Murphy used to be a Republican.

Murphy was raised as a Republican. She donated money to the New Jersey Republican Party and to George W. Bush.

However, her opinions on abortion and gun control, in addition to her passion for respecting the environment, inspired her to flip. Now, she’s a Democrat.

Phil Murphy's kids — how many does he have with Tammy?

The couple has been together for 25 years. Tammy Snyder Murphy and Phil Murphy are the proud mother and father of four children.

Together, they have three sons named Charles Dunton Murphy, Josh Murphy, and Sam Murphy.

They have one daughter together, and her name is Emmanuelle Medway Murphy. They call her Emma for short.

How did Phil and Tammy Murphy meet?

Tammy Snyder Murphy and Phil Murphy met in 1987 when they worked together at Goldman Sachs. Although the couple worked at the same company, they rarely crossed paths. The two connected over dinner in 1993.

In 1993, Phil Murphy’s brother died, which is the alleged reason to why Tammy reached out for dinner in the first place.

About a year and a half later, the two were engaged. Six months after the engagement, the two tied the knot.

She uses her social media platform to encourage her followers to make smart decisions about COVID-19.

On November 23, 2020, she posted to Instagram, “This Thanksgiving, show your thanks and gratitude for your loved ones, our frontline workers, and your community by staying home.”

She actively posts online, encouraging people to stay home as much as possible, wear their masks, wash their hands, and social distance when possible.

Tammy Synder Murphy also volunteered at Project Self Sufficiency by packing bags of food and personal care items for residents in the counties of Sussex and Warren.

On May 28, 2020, she volunteered with the Newark Community Street Team, which works with partners throughout Newark to deliver food to seniors and distribute hot lunches at schools in the area. “Today alone,” she posted to her Instagram account, “NCST delivered 1000 meals!!”

