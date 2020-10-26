Sweet Details About Kathryn Dennis's Relationship With Boyfriend Chleb Ravenell

Kathryn Dennis stars in the hit reality television series, Southern Charm. But fame and fortune aren’t the only things she has to keep her company in this awful pandemic. She also has a new boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell.

The two just went to Instagram official on October 24, 2020. They have apparently been dating for two months.

An unknown source mentioned in an interview that the couple has “good chemistry together.”

Kathryn Dennis dished about keeping her dating life separate from her professional life on TV.

“I would rather keep it separate, but at the same time, this is my life,” Dennis said. “So if they’re going to be a part of it, it’s just kind of the way it goes, you know? It’s all about the person that’s in it that makes it whatever it is.”

Who is Kathryn Dennis's boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell?

Chleb was born in Charleston, South Carolina in the Charleston suburbs of Mount Pleasant.

He has two degrees.

He received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media Studies from Western Michigan University.

At Western Michigan University, he was involved in the Merchandised Opportunities and Design Association and served as a wide receiver for the college’s football team.

He also received an Associate’s degree in Communication and Media Studies from Georgia Military College.

In addition to participating in the Military Program as a full-time Cadet, he was a student athlete.

He’s worked a variety of jobs.

From wide receiving for the Calgary Stampeder Football Club to serving as a Production Technician at Charles River Laboratories, Chleb wears many professional hats.

Currently, he works as a product specialist at Apple.

He also worked as an AVT Trainer for General Motors, a Creative Lead at Kenneth Beatrice Clothing, a Sales Consultant at Rick Hendricks of Charleston, and in Lead Sales at the ALDO Group.

He volunteers a lot.

Over the holidays, he served food and passed out presents to people living in homeless shelters.

From June to December 2011, he volunteered for several homeless non-profit organizations in Detroit, Michigan. A do-gooder!

He’s the creative director of his clothing company, Kenneth Beatrice.

Kenneth Beatrice, also known as the “KBkillas” also also known as “The Well-Dressed Company” is the name of Chleb’s clothing company.

On January 26, 2020, he posted a picture of himself sporting a Kenneth Beatrice hoodie. “I know KB stands for Kenneth Beatrice but tonight it stands for KOBE BRYANT.” He wrote, “RIP.”

The Kenneth Beatrice official Instagram account has a total of 1,362 followers.

He's a family man.

Chleb Ravenell's Instagram bio is, "I live to make my family proud."

He’s super close with his brother Chelsie Ravenell, who also works for Kenneth Beatrice.

Chelsie Ravenell is a designer, stylist, and father. He’s currently dating Jacquelyn Stewart.

Is Chleb Ravenell related to Thomas Ravenel?

Thomas Ravenel, Kathryn Dennis’ ex, and Chleb are not related in any capacity.

The two share a last name, but do not share any DNA .

Izzy Casey is a writer and editor based in NYC who covers news & entertainment for YourTango. Her work has been published in or is forthcoming from Gulf Coast: A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts, Black Warrior Review, Bennington Review, BOAAT, Prelude, NY Tyrant, The Iowa Review, and elsewhere. She received her MFA in Poetry from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, where she was the recipient of a fellowship with the Poetry Foundation.