Everything To Know About Third-Party Presidential Candidate Brian T. Carroll

Brian T. Carroll is another presidential candidate that's running third-party. He's voted Republican for the majority of his life, but also backed Bernie Sanders in 2016. Currently, he represents the American Solidarity Party. Although there's not that much information out there about Brian T. Carroll, he is in the running for the 2020 presidential election. Brian T. Carroll is also not as active on social media as some of the other presidential candidates. In this social media-obsessed age, it may come as a surprise to see a candidate refuses to campaign heavily on social media. Read on to find out more about Brian T. Carroll and his run for president.

Who is Brian T. Carroll?

Brian T. Carroll is a former schoolteacher, current evangelical Christian, and American Solidarity Party nominee for the upcoming U.S. presidential election in 2020.

He was born December 15, 1949, which makes him a Sagittarius. He's been a teacher for forty-four years and a husband for forty-six. He is the father of five children and grandfather of fourteen grandchildren. He received a BA in history from the University of California Los Angeles and a teaching credential from California State University, Los Angeles.

He ran for office in 2018.

In 2018, he ran for California’s 22nd Congressional District against Andrew Janz and Devin Nunes.

What is the American Solidarity Party?

The American Solidarity Party still does not have ballot access in many states, as it was created in 2011. Carroll said that he discovered the party after "poking around the internet for two weeks."

While the party does not define itself to be "explicitly religious," its principles are based on Catholic social-teac. Many people affiliated with the party are pro-life and aim to curtail abortion rights.

What does Brian T. Carroll stand for?

Carroll has voted Republican ever since 1980 because he opposes abortion rights and euthanasia. "I don't want it to be Trump's pro-life movement," he said. "I want it to be Christ's pro-life movement." One of the greatest parts about running for President, to him, is having the opportunity to meet other Catholics.

However, in 2016, he briefly joined the Democratic Party. Some of his beliefs are conservative, while others could be considered left. Before joining the American Solidarity Party, he supported Bernie Sanders.

He opposes Donald Trump.

In a Skype interview, a reporter asked Carroll why he thinks pro-life supporters shouldn’t vote for Donald Trump in this upcoming election. “One thing that he hasn’t done is treated individuals with respect,” he responded, and then went on to criticize Trump’s border wall. “When he separates families at the borders, that to me is not pro-life.”

He is "somewhat active" on social media.

His Twitter account is run by the Solidarity Committee to Elect Brian Carroll. With a mere 2,393 followers, his standing in this election is pretty clear.

His Instagram has yet to receive the verified blue check, as he has only 235 followers.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture.