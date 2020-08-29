50 Iconic Keke Palmer Quotes That Prove She's A Total Boss

Keke Palmer is an inspiration to young women everywhere.

Keke Palmer, whose real name is Lauren Keyana Palmer, will be celebrating turned 27 this year on August 26th and has already accomplished a lifetime of achievements. Palmer has become a household name over the years and is just getting started.

It’s clear from reading the Keke Palmer Quotes below that she inspires young women everywhere to chase their dreams.

Palmer grew up in Harvey, Illinois, and got her start in the entertainment industry at the young age of 11. After moving to California to pursue her career, her first role among many was in Barbershop 2: Back in Business, in which she played Queen Latifah’s niece. She went on to star in numerous films and television shows including Akeelah and the Bee, Madea’s Family Reunion, Jump In!, True Jackson VP, Scream Queens, and many more. In 2008 she was named the fourth highest-paid child star, receiving $25,000 per episode for True Jackson, VP.

While she loves being on screen, Keke Palmer’s real passion is in music.

In 2005 Palmer signed her first record deal with Atlantic Records. She has since signed with both Interscope Records as well as Island Records. Palmer wrote and performed the theme song for True Jackson, VP, in which she starred as the main character, True. Her debut R&B album, So Uncool, was released in 2007 and featured songs “Rainbow” and “The Game Song”. Palmer’s most recent single came out in 2015, titled, “I Don’t Belong to You”.

When she’s not gracing the screen or recording music, she loves to inspire the younger generation through charity work. She has worked closely with the Boys and Girls Club of America to teach them the importance of learning and education. Palmer is also an avid supporter of the Girl Scouts, Urban Farming, and YWCA.

Although she is currently not dating, it is clear that she doesn’t need anyone but herself. Her net worth sits at 7.5 million and she continues to thrive. If this is what 27 looks like for Palmer, we can only imagine what the future holds.

Here are Keke Palmer quotes that prove you can accomplish your goals if you give it your all and believe in yourself.

1. “God is so good. Always follow your dreams, own your purpose! Embrace God’s anointing.”— Keke Palmer

2. “Follow your heart’s truth with no need for personal gain other than the feeling produced when doing what you truly love.”— Keke Palmer

3. “I don’t wish for anything. Wishing for a million dollars feels greedy. I just wish for the best for me.”— Keke Palmer

4. “You have to understand that when things go wrong in your life, it doesn’t mean you need to quit. It means you need to get stronger and change your plan.”— Keke Palmer

5. “Whether it be in acting, music, or even in dancing, I only want to do things that I truly connect to, and with my music, it’s everything that I am.”— Keke Palmer on her single “I Don’t Belong to You”.

6. “You can do anything as long as you don’t stop believing. When it is meant to be, it will be. You just have to follow your heart.”— Keke Palmer

7. “Giving back, doing motivational speeches and stuff like that, that’s always made me feel good. If you repeatedly go out there, and you are the change that you want to see, then that’s what you are.”— Keke Palmer

8. “I think people should have fun. And don’t get so down on yourself. Enjoy life and be the best person you can be.”— Keke Palmer

9. “You should never look at somebody and say, ‘I wish I had their life,’ because you never really know what struggles they’re going through.”— Keke Palmer

10. “Learn to love yourself and all that other stuff will not matter.”— Keke Palmer

11. “Don’t depend on a guy for your happiness. You have to live your own life and do your own thing. That’s when good things come around – when you do your own thing and you’re not worried about a man. It will happen in due time.”— Keke Palmer

12. “Not being happy really is my fear.”— Keke Palmer

13. “If you focus more on the inside, you’ll feel just as great about the outside. I feel attractive when I’m doing good and helping people.”— Keke Palmer

14. “I always try to set a positive example for my generation and promote confidence.”— Keke Palmer

15. “We need to stop separating ourselves by how dark or how light we are.”— Keke Palmer

16. “Whenever I get to talk to young girls like me I always say, ‘The only difference between you and I is that I know that I’m special and you just don’t know that you are yet’.”— Keke Palmer

17. “I’m not a perfect human, but I believed in my dreams. I want to help people believe in their dreams too.”— Keke Palmer

18. “I don’t belong to anyone else but myself. I have to make my own decisions. Happiness is defined by me.”— Keke Palmer

19. “You’re going to have to speak up for yourself. I learned that after always being, for lack of a better word, crapped on.”— Keke Palmer

20. “Don’t be worried about what people might think.”— Keke Palmer

21. “I definitely want to play someone who’s inspired me. I would love to play Aaliyah, it would be personal because I love her so much.”— Keke Palmer

22. “I love competing. I love a challenge. I love going in and showing people what I can do, proving to them that I can get this part, that I can give you what you want.”— Keke Palmer

23. “Give yourself some time. Be patient with yourself.”— Keke Palmer for the Child Mind Institute

24. “I’m a workaholic. I ignore the signs of fatigue and just keep going and going, and then conk out when I get home. It can be pretty stressful.”— Keke Palmer

25. “I’m very happy to be part of a generation where you don’t have to say that you’re gay. It’s just like ‘I’m dating a dude,’ or, ‘I’m dating a girl,’ and I love it. I think it’s a great time.”— Keke Palmer

26. “Something that was instilled in me by my parents at a very young age is that there is no happy life without a life of service. Over the course of my career, I’ve been fortunate to always encounter others who share that philosophy.”— Keke Palmer

27. “If you’re gonna try to make me compete for a position in your life, then I don’t need to be in your life.”— Keke Palmer on The Talk

28. “We aren’t chained to anything but our own mind’s limitations.”— Keke Palmer

29. “Whatever my situation is, I want to show that I’m not perfect and perfect isn’t real. The youth need to know that. Especially.”— Keke Palmer

30. “Be true to your heart, and if you’re passionate about your dream, work towards it but don’t allow your idea of how you think it should manifest prevent what’s actually unfolding from happening.”— Keke Palmer

31. “Sometimes things seem too good to be true.”— Keke Palmer

32. “Real beauty shines from within. It’s what you’re wearing under your skin.”— Keke Palmer

33. “Real happiness can’t find us if we aren’t honest and truthful with ourselves and to ourselves.”— Keke Palmer

34. “Everybody doesn’t need to know your business, that’s not fake, it’s honoring one’s privacy.”— Keke Palmer

35. “I want to present a very strong and bold image, but with femininity. I love being sweet and salty all together.”— Keke Palmer

36. “Protect your partner, protect your privacy, protect your peace.”— Keke Palmer

37. “I love singing and I love performing and just making things perfect.”— Keke Palmer

38. “I don’t have all the answers, I just speak to what I believe in.”— Keke Palmer

39. “I feel like you have to tell people who you are, but you don’t have to be disrespectful about it. But you also don’t have to be a shrinking violet.”— Keke Palmer

40. “Love yourself, nobody’s perfect. Your imperfections make you beautiful.”— Keke Palmer

41. “Staying stagnant is not okay.”— Keke Palmer

42. “Once we realize that we belong only to ourselves and fully accept that fact, we can begin to live the authentic life we were intended to live.”— Keke Palmer

43. “Being of service is something that really makes me happy. Being able to tell young kids about something they might never have known without meeting someone with my experiences is really what I feel it’s all about.”— Keke Palmer

44. “My parents are my role models. All they’ve done for me, they’re just major people in my life.”— Keke Palmer

45. “I’m usually the one who creates most of my work. I have a lot of different ideas that I want to do, so I’m always like, ‘Get on it, girl!’.”— Keke Palmer

46. “I like medium boys. Not real perfect, but not too bad.”— Keke Palmer

47. “My work is my life. I’ve worked so much that I don’t know the difference between my personal life and my work, or my personal friends and my work friends.”— Keke Palmer

48. “Team playing, that’s what I see when I’m out there watching the WNBA games. All the girls play as a team, and they have each other’s backs, and that’s great.”— Keke Palmer

49. “I don’t feel the need to define nothin’ to nobody, because I’m always changing. Why say that I’m this or that when I might not be tomorrow? I’m gonna follow my own feelings and my own heart.”— Keke Palmer

50. “It’s very fun to be single because you know what happens? You find yourself. You understand what it means to love yourself, instead of putting this energy into a give-and-tug in a relationship.”— Keke Palmer

Lindsey Matthews is a writer who focuses on pop-culture, relationship and astrology topics.